Packers vs. Bears inactives: Week 11 injury report for NFC North rivalry game

Latest injury updates for Packers vs. Bears ahead of their huge Week 11 matchup.

By Chris Landers

Green Bay Packers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Green Bay Packers v Jacksonville Jaguars / Rich Storry/GettyImages
Two fierce rivals try to keep pace in the NFC North as the Green Bay Packers head down I-94 to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. Both of these teams probably hoped to be higher in the division standings by Week 11, and whoever loses this game is going to feel the heat.

The Bears, however, probably need this one most of all. It's been a turbulent few weeks in Chicago, as an offensive tailspin and some brutal regression from No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams cost OC Shane Waldron his job and opened some uncomfortable questions about the state of the locker room. The Bears have scored just 27 total points over a three-game losing streak that began with that Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders, and just about everything that could be going wrong on offense has — from an ineffective running game to a banged-up offensive line to a receiving corps that can't get separation. At 4-5, Chicago likely needs a win here to not just keep a Wild Card spot in play but also to turn the vibes around.

The Packers, meanwhile, are coming off a bye at 6-3, having dropped a crucial game against the division-leading Detroit Lions at home last time out. Jordan Love and this offense are still plenty capable of going boom, but costly mistakes have crippled them at times this season, and the defense hasn't always been able to pick up the slack. Green Bay looks to be in decent shape for a playoff spot, but if it wants to stamp itself as a real contender in the NFC, a win here is crucial.

These are two very talented teams who really, really don't like each other in the best of times. With playoff hopes on the line? This figures to be one of the most intense games of the entire season. But which team will be healthier come kickoff time? Let's take a deeper look at the inactives and injury reports for both teams.

Packers inactives: Week 11 injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Jaire Alexander

CB

Knee

Questionable

Kenny Clark

DL

Toe

Will play

Josh Jacobs

RB

Quadricep

Will play

MarShawn Lloyd

RB

Ankle/hamstring/abdomen

Out

Jordan Love

QB

Groin

Will play

Jordan Morgan

T/G

Shoulder

Out

Josh Myers

C/G

Wrist

Will play

Rasheed Walker

T

Knee

Will play

Evan Williams

S

Hamstring

Questionable

Colby Wooden

DL

Shoulder

Doubtful

Despite coming off a bye week, Green Bay's secondary remains a bit banged up ahead of this game, with both star cornerback Jaire Alexander and starting safety Evan WIlliams listed as questionable. The two were limited in practice throughout the week, and it sounds like it'll be a true game-time decision to determine whether each of them will play. Starting lineman Jordan Morgan, however, has already been ruled out, after a reaggravation of a previous shoulder injury landed him on the injury report earlier this week.

It's not all bad news for the Pack, however. The starting backfield of Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs are both set to go, while center Josh Myers and tackle Rasheed Walker are both good to go despite being limited earlier in the week.

Bears inactives: Week 11 injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Kiran Amegadjie

OL

Calf

Out

Teven Jenkins

OL

Ankle

Out

Tarvarius Moore

DB

Concussion

Questionable

Montez Sweat

DL

Ankle

Questionable

Braxton Jones

OL

Knee

Will play

Noah Sewell

LB

Knee

Will play

Darrell Taylor

DL

Knee

Will play

Darnell Wright

OL

Knee

Will play

Caleb Williams will get some desperately needed help this week, as both of his starting tackles, Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, are set to suit up against the Packers on Sunday. Both players missed last Sunday's debacle against the Patriots, and Jones has missed each of Chicago's last two games. Elsewhere in the good news department: star defensive end Montez Sweat, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play against Green Bay, with head coach Matt Eberflus saying he's "optimistic" about Sweat's progress.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Bears injury report without some offensive linemen on it, and sure enough, we've got another one to add to the list: Starting guard Teven Jenkins, who suffered an ankle injury against New England, has been ruled out after not practicing throughout the week. Ryan Bates is expected to start in Jenkins' place. Beyond that, though, Chicago is in a good place, with only reserve Amegadjie and Moore at risk of missing Sunday's matchup.

