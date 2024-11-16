Packers vs. Bears inactives: Week 11 injury report for NFC North rivalry game
Two fierce rivals try to keep pace in the NFC North as the Green Bay Packers head down I-94 to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. Both of these teams probably hoped to be higher in the division standings by Week 11, and whoever loses this game is going to feel the heat.
The Bears, however, probably need this one most of all. It's been a turbulent few weeks in Chicago, as an offensive tailspin and some brutal regression from No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams cost OC Shane Waldron his job and opened some uncomfortable questions about the state of the locker room. The Bears have scored just 27 total points over a three-game losing streak that began with that Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders, and just about everything that could be going wrong on offense has — from an ineffective running game to a banged-up offensive line to a receiving corps that can't get separation. At 4-5, Chicago likely needs a win here to not just keep a Wild Card spot in play but also to turn the vibes around.
The Packers, meanwhile, are coming off a bye at 6-3, having dropped a crucial game against the division-leading Detroit Lions at home last time out. Jordan Love and this offense are still plenty capable of going boom, but costly mistakes have crippled them at times this season, and the defense hasn't always been able to pick up the slack. Green Bay looks to be in decent shape for a playoff spot, but if it wants to stamp itself as a real contender in the NFC, a win here is crucial.
These are two very talented teams who really, really don't like each other in the best of times. With playoff hopes on the line? This figures to be one of the most intense games of the entire season. But which team will be healthier come kickoff time? Let's take a deeper look at the inactives and injury reports for both teams.
Packers inactives: Week 11 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Jaire Alexander
CB
Knee
Questionable
Kenny Clark
DL
Toe
Will play
Josh Jacobs
RB
Quadricep
Will play
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
Ankle/hamstring/abdomen
Out
Jordan Love
QB
Groin
Will play
Jordan Morgan
T/G
Shoulder
Out
Josh Myers
C/G
Wrist
Will play
Rasheed Walker
T
Knee
Will play
Evan Williams
S
Hamstring
Questionable
Colby Wooden
DL
Shoulder
Doubtful
Despite coming off a bye week, Green Bay's secondary remains a bit banged up ahead of this game, with both star cornerback Jaire Alexander and starting safety Evan WIlliams listed as questionable. The two were limited in practice throughout the week, and it sounds like it'll be a true game-time decision to determine whether each of them will play. Starting lineman Jordan Morgan, however, has already been ruled out, after a reaggravation of a previous shoulder injury landed him on the injury report earlier this week.
It's not all bad news for the Pack, however. The starting backfield of Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs are both set to go, while center Josh Myers and tackle Rasheed Walker are both good to go despite being limited earlier in the week.
Bears inactives: Week 11 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Kiran Amegadjie
OL
Calf
Out
Teven Jenkins
OL
Ankle
Out
Tarvarius Moore
DB
Concussion
Questionable
Montez Sweat
DL
Ankle
Questionable
Braxton Jones
OL
Knee
Will play
Noah Sewell
LB
Knee
Will play
Darrell Taylor
DL
Knee
Will play
Darnell Wright
OL
Knee
Will play
Caleb Williams will get some desperately needed help this week, as both of his starting tackles, Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, are set to suit up against the Packers on Sunday. Both players missed last Sunday's debacle against the Patriots, and Jones has missed each of Chicago's last two games. Elsewhere in the good news department: star defensive end Montez Sweat, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play against Green Bay, with head coach Matt Eberflus saying he's "optimistic" about Sweat's progress.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Bears injury report without some offensive linemen on it, and sure enough, we've got another one to add to the list: Starting guard Teven Jenkins, who suffered an ankle injury against New England, has been ruled out after not practicing throughout the week. Ryan Bates is expected to start in Jenkins' place. Beyond that, though, Chicago is in a good place, with only reserve Amegadjie and Moore at risk of missing Sunday's matchup.