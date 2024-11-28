Packers vs. Dolphins inactives: Week 13 injury report for Thanksgiving Day
By Kinnu Singh
The Miami Dolphins will host the Green Bay Packers for a high-stakes matchup on Thanksgiving Day. Although the two teams play in different conferences, the Thursday night matchup has significant postseason implications for both teams.
Green Bay is desperately trying to stay in contention for the divisional title in the NFC North, which has proven to be the best division in the league. The Packers can still climb back to the top of the division, but they can't afford any more losses. Despite holding an 8-3 record, Green Bay has fallen to third place in the division due to their crushing losses against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 and the Detroit Lions in Week 9.
The Dolphins have a much tougher path to make it to the playoffs. They've managed to climb up to a 5-6 record, which places them as the No. 8 seed in the AFC. The Denver Broncos currently hold the third and final AFC Wild Card spot, but Miami has one of the easiest schedules through the remainder of the regular season. The Dolphins currently have just a 23 percent chance of making to the playoffs, per NFL Next Gen Stats. A loss on Thanksgiving would drop that probability down to 15 percent, while a win would increase the likelihood to 36 percent.
Dolphins inactives: Week 13 injury report for Thanksgiving game
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Anthony Walker Jr.
LB
hamstring
OUT
Tyus Bowser
LB
knee/calf
OUT
Kendall Fuller
CB
concussion
OUT
The Dolphins are facing an uphill battle to pull off a victory against the Packers, particularly due to their defense. All three players that were ruled out ahead of the matchup are on the defensive side of the ball. Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller is in concussion protocol and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is nursing a hamstring injury. The third defensive player is linebacker Tyus Bowser, who has been dealing with knee and calf injuries.
Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he has battled through the lingering ailment in the previous two games. Armstead was able to play in both games despite missing practice throughout the week. He recorded his first limited practice session on Wednesday, which is an encouraging sign for his availability.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and guard Isaiah Wynn have dealt with knee injuries but are expected to play. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed practice for personal reasons on Tuesday but was able to return to practice on Wednesday.
Packers inactives: Week 13 injury report for Thanksgiving game
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Jaire Alexander
CB
knee
OUT
Edgerrin Cooper
LB
hamstring
OUT
Romeo Doubs
WR
concussion
OUT
Isaiah McDuffie
LB
ankle
questionable
John FitzPatrick
TE
back
questionable
Injuries have threatened to derail Green Bay's campaign throughout the entire season. Quarterback Jordan Love suffered a scary knee injury in the closing moments of the team's season opener, but he was able to return for Week 4.
On Thanksgiving, the Packers will have to find a way to stop Miami's talented skill position players despite significant injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Starting linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie may also miss the contest. McDuffie missed walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday but logged limited participation on Wednesday, so he could be able to suit up.
The Packers' most significant loss comes in the secondary — cornerback Jaire Alexander won't be available to line up against Dolphins' wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle due to a knee injury he sustained against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alexander earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past two seasons, and Pro Football Focus has him ranked at No. 14 among 90 cornerbacks this season. He played only 10 snaps against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, but he's been ruled out with the quick turnaround to Week 13.
Green Bay will also be without wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is currently in concussion protocol, but they have plenty of skill positions players to cover up for his production.