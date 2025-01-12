Packers vs. Eagles inactives: Latest Wild Card playoff injury report and prediction
By Lior Lampert
After meeting in São Paulo in the second contest of the 2024 NFL campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers meet again. Only this time, the stakes are enormously higher as the two sides hope this showdown marks the beginning of their road to Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia beat Green Bay 34-29 when they battled in Brazil, though the less-than-ideal field conditions led to some questioning the score/outcome. Moreover, a lot has changed for both teams since Week 1, making using their prior face-off as a reference even harder.
Nevertheless, the No. 2 Eagles will host the seventh-seeded Packers and have a chance to prove their previous win over them wasn't a fluke. Meanwhile, Green Bay can exact revenge and pull off an upset, but the odds are stacked against them in a hostile road environment.
Already at a disadvantage, the Packers enter this game considerably banged up, especially compared to the Eagles. Here's a look at their respective injury reports for the win-or-go-home playoff duel.
Packers inactives: Latest Wild Card playoff injury report and prediction
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Christian Watson
WR
Knee
OUT
Zayne Anderson
S
Concussion
OUT
Ben Sims
TE
N/A
OUT
Andre Dillard
OT
Concussion
OUT
Sean Clifford
QB
Emergency 3rd QB
OUT
We already knew that Watson would be out for this game, so it's no surprise to see him be inactive for the matchup. It was a bummer, however, that Andre Dillard was ruled out and unable to clear protocol with a concussion to be able to play in Sunday's Wild Card Round matchup. But again, given that he was questionable, that's not a huge surprise. The only real surprise addition was tight end Ben Sims, but that's largely a depth loss and not anything that should tremendously bite the Packers.
Green Bay will be without arguably its most explosive offensive weapon, wide receiver Christian Watson. After his healthiest year as a pro, he suffered an unfortunate season-ending knee injury in the team's regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears. Amid speculation of a torn ACL and "additional damage," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said: "It's not good."
Backup safety Zayne Anderson filled in admirably for starter and standout rookie Evan Williams down the stretch of the regular season. But a concussion will prevent the former from suiting up versus Philly. Fortunately, the latter is expected to reclaim his spot in the secondary despite the questionable tag after logging three limited practices this week.
Like Williams, talented third-year linebacker Quay Walker should be good to go, regardless of his designation. The Packers only elevated quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad to the active roster, which bodes well for their availability.
Eagles inactives: Latest Wild Card playoff injury report and prediction
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Eli Ricks
CB
N/A
OUT
Trevor Keegan
G
Illness
OUT
Lewis Cine
DB
N/A
OUT
Nick Gates
OL
N/A
OUT
Darian Kinnard
OL
N/A
OUT
Ainias Smith
WR
N/A
OUT
Tanner McKee
QB
Emergency 3rd QB
OUT
Despite seeing the likes of DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and several others have disrupted practice schedules this week, they are all full go for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay. Most of the inactives listed outside of Trevor Keegan who has been under the weather this week are simply depth pieces and not key contributors, a good sign for the Eagles.
The Eagles have a much clearer injury report than the Packers. Veteran offensive lineman Jack Driscoll was placed on injured reserve this week because of an ankle injury, sidelining him for the year. Furthermore, fellow blocker Trevor Keegan won't play due to illness. And lastly, defensive tackle Byron Young is out with a hamstring issue.
Eagles vs Packers Wild Card playoff prediction
Can the young Packers group handle the raucous crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in a pivotal Wild Card clash? Particularly when they're missing one of their top playmakers in Watson? Not to mention, Green Bay's ostensibly limping into this one.
Given the circumstances, the Eagles should be able to win this one rather handily.