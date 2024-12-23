Packers vs Saints inactives: Week 16 injury report for Monday Night Football
Week 16 of the season featured plenty of big moments, notably the Washington Commanders' last-second 36-33 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-24, and the Baltimore Ravens clinching a playoff spot after scoring a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a thrilling 34-17 win. But Week 16 concludes on Monday night.
The Green Bay Packers host the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on Monday night. The game carries huge stakes for the Packers, as if they are to pick up the win, they will clinch a playoff spot for the fifth time in six years. As for the Saints, they are far out of the playoff picture, but could play spoiler.
But will either team have a full roster ready to compete? Let's take a look each team's inactives list.
Packers inactives: Week 16 injury report for Monday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Javon Bullard
S
Ankle
Out
Quay Walker
LB
Ankle
Out
Packers fans have been waiting to see if cornerback Jaire Alexander will return to action. Alexander has missed Green Bay's last four games due to a knee injury. The good news is Alexander was a full participant in practice the past week. However, he does carry a "questionable" injury designation. So, we might not get more clarity until we get closer to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
Tight end Luke Musgrave has been sidelined since Week 3 due to an ankle injury. Musgrave was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play on Monday night. If he were to play, the Packers would need to activate him off the injured reserve.
Saints inactives: Week 16 injury report for Monday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Derek Carr
QB
Left Hand
Out
Alvin Kamara
RB
Groin
Out
Bub Means
WR
Ankle
Out
Chris Olave
WR
Head
Out
As for the Saints, they have some high-profile names officially ruled out for Wek 16.
Quarterback Derek Carr is still sidelined due to suffering multiple fractures in his left hand during a Week 14 win over the New York Giants. Carr's status for the rest of the season is still in flux, and Spencer Rattler will get the start against the Packers.
Running back Alvin Kamara suffered a groin injury in the team's Week 15 loss to the Commanders. Kamara missed every practice this week, with his status for the rest of the year still uncertain.
Wide receiver Chris Olave is set to miss his sixth consecutive game after suffering a head injury. Olave was a limited participant in practices this week.