Packers wide receiver shake-up may force veteran playmaker out of Green Bay

Are you paying close attention? The Green Bay Packers made it a point during the 2025 NFL Draft to get quarterback Jordan Love some help at wide receiver. They ended up using their first-round pick on former Texas Longhorns star Matthew Golden. A day later, Green Bay used a third-round pick on former TCU Horned Frogs standout Savion Williams. That may indicate a veteran is going to be cut.

That was the task that Kristopher Knox attempted to figure out for Bleacher Report. Knox tabbed Romeo Doubs as the most likely cap casualty for the Packers this offseason. The idea behind it being Doubs is that while he and Christian Watson are both entering contract years, Watson is coming off a major injury that could keep him sidelined for the whole year anyway. The savings come from Doubs.

Surely, this is something the Packers would have to run by Love. Green Bay does draft well historically, but it has been awfully hard to get prospective free agents to come to Wisconsin. Knox estimates that the Packers could save around $3.4 million in cap space by moving on from Doubs. This is a team that needs to find ways to elevate its ceiling. Green Bay is likely a playoff team, but could it be more?

I would be reticent to cut Doubs before the end of his rookie contract, but he could free up cap space.

Given where Green Bay resides in the hierarchy of the NFC, cutting a notable player who could make a difference in a key game or two to save $3.4 million may not be the correct way to go. Yes, you can let him walk in his NFL free agency next spring, but why leave it to chance the opportunity of Doubs then signing with another NFC contender and he beats you with a vengeance? Optically, I am not on board.

So where do you go from here if you are the Packers? You may get some more intel on the health of Watson in the coming months and weeks. Again, he tore his ACL during the regular-season finale vs. the Chicago Bears back in early January. He is still in the midst of working his way back from a major knee injury. I think the Packers could look to go with an injury settlement route to save some cash.

Overall, I would be reluctant to moving on from a player who has at least some chemistry with Love, instead of hoping a pair of rookies can take over immediately. There will be a learning curve that Golden and Williams will have to overcome at some point. All rookies hit a rookie wall. That is inevitable. Cash could be hard to come by, but moving on from Doubs at this time seems too risky.

I would not want to upset the apple cart in and around Appleton, Wisconsin just to save some money.