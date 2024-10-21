Packers win the Malik Willis trade for second time on Sunday
In dire need of some quarterback insurance, the Green Bay Packers pulled off an under-the-radar deal prior to the regular season, acquiring Malik Willis in a deal with the Tennessee Titans. It felt as if the writing was on the wall for Willis, who did not impress in his short stint in Tennessee and was behind Will Levis and the newly signed Mason Rudolph on their depth chart.
The Willis trade paid immediate dividends for the Packers, as with Jordan Love injured, Willis stepped in and led the Packers to two huge wins. He wasn't asked to do much, but came through whenever throwing the ball was necessary.
Considering the fact that all the Packers needed to give up to acquire Willis was a seventh-round pick, having him lead them to two wins already made the deal a win. Somehow, the Packers found another way to win this deal a second time despite Willis not appearing in the game for Green Bay. This time, it wasn't because of anything Willis did - it was because of the Titans.
Packers find a way to win Malik Willis trade for a second time thanks to Titans ineptitude
At the time of this deal, it wasn't hard to see where Tennessee was coming from. Trading a third-stringer for a draft pick that they could use certainly sounds good. The problem is, though, that the Titans might've traded away the wrong quarterback.
Levis showed some flashes as a rookie but has not looked good at all in his second season, leading the league with seven interceptions in five games and tacking on three fumbles. Ten turnovers in five games.
Levis' injury gave the Titans an opportunity to get a look at Rudolph in a full game. The task was difficult, as he had to face off against the high-powered Buffalo Bills, but Rudolph looked completely overmatched. He completed 25 of his 40 passing attempts for 215 yards, throwing one touchdown pass along with an interception. The Titans lost 34-10 to drop to 1-5 on the season. In one-third of the action, Willis has doubled Tennessee's wins.
Would Willis have succeeded with the Titans? An argument can easily be made that he would not have. The Titans, clearly, do not have the roster that the Packers do, but both Levis and Rudolph have struggled.
The Packers got the quarterback who has looked the best out of Tennessee's three options, and all they had to give up was a seventh-rounder. Levis has looked awful when he's played, and Rudolph wasn't much better. Tennessee only getting a seventh-rounder for perhaps the best quarterback that they entered the preseason with is a bad look.