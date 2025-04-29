Packers’ WR draft spree surprisingly spares Malik Heath for now

Green Bay Packers fans got their decades-long wish as Brian Gutekunst and Mark Murphy selected Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick. With questions about the top-end ability of the current wide receiver group, Golden answers the call and should make an immediate impact. What the Packers did on Day 2, however, seemingly added some complications to the wide receiver room.

After taking Golden, many expected that the Packers would be done at receiver in the 2025 draft. Not the case! In the third round, Green Bay delivered a shock to the fan base by taking TCU's Savion Williams. The player himself is fascinating, built with the frame and athleticism of a super-soldier but in need of refinement as a route-runner and to simply find what niche he feels.

Beyond what role Williams will play, though, Green Bay also created a bit of a crowd in the wide receiver room. It's all but certain that Mecole Hardman, who signed with the Packers in free agency, won't make the final roster now. However, it also raised concerns that fan-favorite Malik Heath might also be a casualty of the organization doubling down on receiver in the draft.

Heath's future, however, shouldn't be in jeopardy — at least not if you're considering Week 1.

Packers doubling up on drafting WR won't cost Malik Heath is roster spot (yet)

There's certainly reason to think that Heath's job security would be in question with the Packers after the team's draft additions. Golden, Williams, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks are all ahead of him on the assumed depth chart, so Green Bay would need to keep seven receivers on the roster for Heath to make the cut.

In regards to the start of the season, that might not be an issue. Watson, though one of the important pieces of the wide receiver room, is currently unlikely to be recovered from the season-ending knee injury he suffered at the end of the 2024 campaign. As such, the Packers are more than likely going to start the former second-round pick on the PUP list in training camp and at the start of the season.

That would then create an open roster spot at receiver, which Heath should be the favorite to grab. Though he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2023, Heath has become a fan-favorite in Green Bay despite limited usage. Over two seasons, he has just 25 catches for 222 yards over 26 games played, but he does have three touchdowns despite that limited usage. Furthermore, the opinion on him among Packers fans has grown after some impressive preseason performances.

While Heath's early-seasons roster status might not be as in doubt as it might seem after the draft, though, the long-term outlook is much more up in the air. Once Watson is healthy, it stands to reason as of now that Heath could be the odd man out. That's not a guarantee and perhaps he earns a bigger role in the offense, making it someone else who is released or moved to make way for Watson's return down the line. He'll certainly have to prove himself if that's going to be the case, however.