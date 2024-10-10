Two wild stats to prove Fernando Tatis Jr. is off to the best postseason start of all-time
With Game 4 of the MLB National League Division Series taking place late Wednesday night, the San Diego Padres go into the game with a 2-1 series lead over the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers. One reason for San Diego's success thus far in this series with the Dodgers has been due to the level of play by Fernando Tatis Jr.
For starters, they've got him to thank for providing help with a two-run homer to extend their lead to 6-1. The great thing is, the Padres won 6-5.
In case you needed further proof of how well Tatis has played this postseason, he is making history in the process.
Two wild stats that prove Tatis Jr. is off to the best postseason start of all-time
It's only Tatis Jr.'s second time participating in postseason festivities, but he is off to the best start in MLB playoff history. In his first five games this postseason, Tatis Jr. has 10 hits and four home runs, which has only been done one other time in history back in 2004 when Carlos Beltran did it with the New York Mets, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
In addition to that, the most impressive stat of it all in Tatis Jr.'s first five games this postseason is he has not struck out once. Lou Gehrig (1928-1932) was the the only other player in MLB history to have four or more home runs and no strikeouts over any 5-game span in the postseason, according to OptaStats.
As of right now, Tatis Jr. has a .556 batting average. That ranks just outside the top 10 of best batting averages in a single postseason. Only five players that rank in the top 10 are after the year 1990.
While the Padres continue their pursuit to reach the National League Championship Series, keep in mind the history that Tatis Jr. is approaching with his play thus far. Although so much talk has surrounded the rookie campaign by center fielder Jackson Merrill (rightfully so), Tatis Jr. has been a menace at the plate for the Padres, and is sneaking into the MLB playoff history books.