First pitch at last night's Padres vs. Pirates game was delayed about an hour due to rain, and tonight's first pitch is currently in a delay as well.

What time will the Pirates vs. Padres game start?

The game will start at 5:45 PM EST. First pitch was scheduled for 4:05 PM, so the delay will end up being nearly two hours long, but the baseball will be played! Randy Vásquez will be on the mound for San Diego, entering the night 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA. Bailey Falter is on the bump for Pittsburgh, also entering with a 1-3 record and an inflated ERA of 5.93.

San Diego stomped Pittsburgh, 9-4, after the game got underway last night, taking the first game of a three-game set rather comfortably. Luis Arráez and Gavin Sheets had five RBI between the two of them.

San Diego trails the Los Angeles Dodgers by 1.5 games entering Saturday night, and while things have still gone mostly well, the team lost some ground after inexplicably being swept by the Rays last week. The club has lost three series in a row, and a weekend matchup with Pittsburgh is always a good way to get back on track.

Pirates continue to stumble

Pittsburgh is currently last in the NL Central standings at 12-21, and there's frankly not enough pop on the roster to think anything will change as the summer progresses.

At least one of the franchise's top pitching prospects is setting the minor leagues on fire though, right? Right? I'm not getting a rousing response from Pirates fans on that one. I tried.