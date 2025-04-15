Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and the way-too-early WNBA Rookie of the Year Rankings

Now that the WNBA Draft is in the past and we know where the WNBA rookies will be playing their seasons, let's dive into some early Rookie of the Year Rankings. It's important to keep in mind that the players who landed on teams that will play them more have a better chance of getting the attention needed to win Rookie of the Year.

1. Paige Bueckers - Dallas Wings

The No. 1 Overall draft pick is not only a top prospect in her class, but will make an immediate impact on the Dallas Wings. The organization needs a point guard and Bueckers is already one of the best, with a high basketball IQ, elite passing and playmaking ability, and incredible shotmaking. Not only will she get vet-level minutes right off the bat, but she already has a great Rookie of the Year case.

2. Kiki Iriafen - Washington Mystics

Kiki Iriafen being drafted No.4 overall to the Washington Mystics is a great fit for her. She will get a lot of playing time with great players like Aaliyah Edwards, Shakira Austin and the Mystics young core. She has the ability to be physical with other WNBA players, can shoot, and defend in the post.

3. Dominique Malonga, Seattle Storm

Dominique Malonga is one of the most exciting propsects in this draft. At 6'6, she is long, athletic, and plays well in the post, but can also shoot from anywhere on the court. She is also the first woman's basketball player in France to dunk in a basketball game, a part of her skillset she hopes to bring to the WNBA. If she plays many minutes for the Storm, she definitely has a shot to be in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

4. Hailey Van Lith, Chicago Sky

Another team that may have the minutes to spare, Hailey Van Lith heads to a Chicago team where she will ahve a ton of guard talent to learn from. Courtney Vandersloot is just the type of player Van Lith can thrive under. If she is able to play enough to garner enough minutes to be in the coversation, her game may translate very well to the league.

5. Georgia Amoore, Washington Mystics

Washington is a team in the midst of a rebuild, meaning their young players will end up getting a decent amount of playing time. Georgia Amoore is the kind of player that could grow into a role playing point guard. She can pass, shoot, and defend the perimeter well. The Mystics will be giving their young players lots of freedom to play and experiment this season, giving Amoore the chance to rise in notoriety.