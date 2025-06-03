Is Paige Bueckers playing today? Latest injury update for Wings vs. Storm

The Dallas Wings have had a rocky start to the 2025 WNBA season, losing six of their first seven games. However, Paige Bueckers has been a solid player all season. She has been productive on offense, averaging 14.7 points per game. Bueckers has also recorded the most assists for her team in five of the six games she's played in. So, it is no secret the Wings have missed her on the court.

Bueckers appeared to suffer a head injury after she collided with Chicago's Courtney Vandersloot in their meeting last Thursday, in which she put up a big game with 15 points, 8 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. She was put into concussion protocol after the game.

After being put in concussion protocol, she missed the Wings second game against the Sky. While some players seemed to step up due to Bueckers absence, like Dijonai Carrington and Nalyssa Smith, it was not enough, and they were handed their second straight loss.

Will Paige Bueckers be back for tonight's matchup vs. Seattle?

Unfortunately, Bueckers will not be suiting up in Seattle tonight. This will be the second game she is sitting out, with an early report stating she will miss at least two games, it is safe to say we will not see her out there tonight.

Bueckers' injury is not the only knock Dallas has taken. Back-up guard Ty Harris is dealing with a knee injury that has kept her out of the last two match-ups and will keep her out of a third tonight. It has been reported that neither player travelled with the team to Seattle.

This will keep Dallas slim. With these injuries, we are most likely looking at more minutes for players like Maddy Siegrist and rookie Aziaha James to see where they can make an impact. Dallas is looking to get back in the win category as they await Bueckers' return to the lineup.