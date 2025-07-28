Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight? Latest injury update for Wings vs. Liberty

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is expected to return to action Monday night against the New York Liberty, according to team sources. Bueckers was listed as OUT for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces due to right knee patellar tendinitis, but is set to play on the second night of the back-to-back.

The Wings are currently navigating one of the most brutal stretches of their season, with three games already played in a nine-day span and two more on deck. Bueckers, who leads all rookies in minutes per game (34.6), sat out Sunday as a precaution given the wear-and-tear on her surgically repaired knee.

Her last appearance came against the Golden State Valkyries, where she logged 17 points, six assists, and four steals in 37 minutes. It was her 13th game this season with 35+ minutes, raising questions about the physical toll and how cautious Dallas needs to be moving forward.

Paige Bueckers has given the Wings everything they could have hoped for

Despite the Wings' 7–19 record and seventh-place standing in the Western Conference, Bueckers remains a bright spot — and the undisputed frontrunner for WNBA Rookie of the Year. She’s averaging 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 45 percent shooting, anchoring the franchise with poise beyond her years.

Monday’s contest will mark her first career matchup against a stacked Liberty roster that currently leads the Eastern Conference. Sabrina Ionescu is enjoying the best season of her career, averaging 19.3 points and 1.5 steals through 23 games. She’s coming off a monster performance—30 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals — in a tough loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, where she took over after Breanna Stewart exited with an injury.

All eyes will be on the head-to-head clash between Bueckers and Ionescu, a potential preview of many future duels between two of the WNBA’s premier playmakers. As Bueckers returns to the court, her presence will be crucial in helping Dallas stay competitive against one of the league’s most elite teams.