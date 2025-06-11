Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight? Latest injury update for Wings vs. Mercury

The Dallas Wings are listing Paige Bueckers as "available" ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Phoenix Mercury, and she’s expected to return to the starting lineup. The rookie guard is back after missing three games due to a concussion and sitting out an additional contest with an unspecified illness.

Bueckers was last seen in action on May 29 against the Chicago Sky, where she turned in arguably her most complete performance of the season: 15 points, five rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and three blocks while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc. Through six appearances, the former UConn standout is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game — stellar numbers for a player still adjusting to the WNBA’s pace.

The Dallas Wings really need Paige Bueckers back in the lineup

Her return couldn’t come at a better time for a Dallas squad desperate for a spark. The Wings have dropped four straight games in her absence and enter tonight with a league-worst 1-9 record. Offensively, the team has struggled mightily, shooting a league-low 39.7 percent from the field — the only team under 40 percent. On the bright side, the defense has held firm, ranking first in blocks and third in rebounds per game.

Bueckers' presence should ease some of the load off Arike Ogunbowale, who continues to shine despite the team’s struggles. Ogunbowale is averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, and most recently poured in 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx, knocking down six threes in the 81-65 loss.

With key rotation players Tyasha Harris and Teaira McCowan still sidelined indefinitely, Bueckers' return gives Dallas some much-needed backcourt depth and playmaking.

Tonight marks the first meeting of the season between Dallas and Phoenix. The Mercury come in at 6-4, good for fourth in the WNBA, but are looking to bounce back after a loss to the Seattle Storm. For the Wings to pull off the upset, they’ll need to contain Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas (note: double-check name — possibly Alysha Clark or Natasha Cloud instead?), both averaging over 15.0 points per game.

With the team short on depth but boosted by Bueckers' return, tonight might be Dallas' best shot yet to climb back into the win column.