Paige Bueckers came to what was once one of the most dominant women’s college basketball programs as the top recruit in the country, back in 2020. Now she has a chance to leave as one of the most decorated players in the program that also developed Maya Moore, Brianna Stewart and Diana Turasi.

There’s just two things that will ultimately solidify her as the best to ever play for UConn: she needs a national championship, which she can capture on Sunday against South Carolina in her final collegiate game. And she can surpass one of he greatest players to ever play in the Women’s NCAA Tournament in Caitlin Clark, with a vintage, All-American performance.

Bueckers needs just 33 points to surpass Clark as the highest scorer in NCAA Tournament history. While Clark leads the pack and did it in the fewest games of any player inside the Top 10 in NCAA Tournament points, Bueckers has a chance at NCAA royalty and it all comes down to her final game.

Paige Bueckers could have a bitter-sweet end to her collegiate career

Bueckers probably wants a national championship more than anything. It’s the one thing she hasn’t accomplished, even if she’s in the same conversation as Turasi, Moore and Stewart at the top players to ever play at UConn.

Which would make her surpassing Clark for the most points in NCAA Tournament history such a bitter sweet accomplishment. She’s already passed Turasi and Stewart. She’s 16 points shy of tying Moore.

As phenomenal of a career as she’s had, it would be a shame for it to end like Clark’s. Clark never won a national championship, though she did reach the title game. Neither has Bueckers.

She could surpass Clark on Sunday, but the only thing that would make it worth it is a national championship. According to a story on Bueckers in The Athletic, Bueckers and Geno Auriemma don’t talk about championships at UConn.

It’s the standard for the Huskies. It’s also the one thing holding Bueckers back. Sunday she’ll have a shot at history that would not just end a championship drought for the Huskies, but land her as one of the best scores in the NCAA Tournament.