Panthers opt to keep QB room intact before league year to benefit Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers made a move that seems like they’re actually ready to commit to Bryce Young full time. The Panthers signed long time veteran Andy Dalton to a two-year, $8 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
They have no intentions of using Dalton as the Day 1 starter or even dangle him over Young’s head again to keep him from regressing. Instead, the relationship Young and Dalton developed this season was a big factor.
Dalton has ventured into the mentor role at this point in his career. Dalton wanted to return, and Young wanted the Panthers to bring him back. Add that to the fact that the Panthers value that enough to make sure Young doesn’t regress means they’re ready to allow Young to develop.
The Carolina Panthers are fully ready for the Bryce Young era
After the Panthers played around with Young, benching him for a few games before thrusting him back into the starting lineup, the Panthers have made it clear they aren’t giving up on Young. They have good reason not to as well.
When Young got back into the starting role, he looked like a new quarterback. He finished the year with 2,403 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The final eight games he started, he didn’t throw an interception in six of them.
That’s the development and growth the Panthers needed to see. The Panthers put so much pressure on Young to succeed right now.
The fact is, though, the Panthers weren’t in a position to be a top team in the NFL let alone in the lowly NFC South. Carolina had a lot of work to do. Finishing the year with two wins in the final three games was them turning a new leaf.
And with it, finding renewed faith in their young quarterback. The one thing Young needed all along was a quarterback to mentor him and help him transition from college stardom to the NFL. He found that in Dalton.
It was a weird way for him to get there. He had to get benched, lose faith in the front office and coaching staff and rejuvenate himself in a matter of weeks to get to where he is now.
The front office re-signing Dalton is them seeing his value and seeing how having Dalton brings out the best in Young. It might be time for the Panthers to finally move past the rebuilding stage. It will take time, but committing to Young is a step in the right direction.