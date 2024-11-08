The Panthers are entering win-win territory with Bryce Young's future
By Jack Posey
Bryce Young has looked like a solid NFL quarterback since re-entering the starting lineup in Week 8 for the Carolina Panthers. After Dave Canales finally made the decision to bench the former first-overall pick, Young was forced back into the lineup after Andy Dalton was in a car wreck that injured his wrist. Young is seemingly having fun again, which is something the second-year quarterback did not have the luxury of in his rookie season.
In the two games he has been back, Young has passed for a combined 395 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 picks. These numbers are much better than the 245 yards and 3 interceptions he threw in the first two games of the season before Canales decided to pull the plug in favor of Dalton. He even had a decent showing in garbage time against the Chicago Bears. If this trend continues for Young, they may finally see their investment pay off.
The Panthers might have found a silver lining with Bryce Young's struggles
The Panthers have two options at the end of the season, now that the trade deadline has passed. They could either keep him and continue to bet on his development or trade him away and Young will likely join his draft-mates as quarterbacks that are likely to be moved on from (Anthony Richardson and Will Levis). If they keep him, the Panthers may finally land the franchise quarterback they thought they found when they selected him.
If David Tepper decides it is time to move on, after just two short years, Young's trade value is likely to increase from the rumored late-round pick that teams were offering for him when he was benched.
The team is set to travel to Germany to face the New York Giants, and Young is poised to make his third-straight start. It'll be interesting to see if he plays (and continues to play) well enough to make the Panther's decision a difficult one.