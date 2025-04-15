Paolo Banchero can prove that reports of his demise were silly all along in NBA play-in

There are four players that have averaged 29 or more points since the NBA All-star break. Three of them are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić; no surprise with any of these names.

The fourth name is what may shock you: Paolo Banchero. He’s sneakily been one of the best players and helped propel the Orlando Magic to the play-in tournament. Save for an injury that sidelined him for months, the Magic were on a Detroit Pistons-level trajectory.

Paolo Banchero since the All-Star break:



29.0 PTS

7.8 REB

4.5 AST

47% FG

78% FT on 9.2 attempts per game pic.twitter.com/pbDwrHFJVR — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 14, 2025

It might be good for the Magic, though, to have to go through the play-in tournament. This will give one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference even more momentum if they get into the tournament field.

The downside is they’d have to face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics. The Cavs beat the Magic last year in the first round of the playoffs and Boston is the defending champion. What awful consolation for a team that is on the brink of being a contender in the East.

Paolo Banchero could make a statement with a strong showing in the NBA play-in tournament

The Cavs have been the strongest team in the East all season, even better on paper than the defending champions. It would be a tough draw if they ended up playing the Magic in the first round. Last year the Cavs were almost upset.

The Magic were able to force a Game 7, but came up short, losing by 12 in the final game. Banchero averaged 27 points per game during that series. If last year and his run over the last few months is any indication he’s primed for a playoff run.

He could very well be on the hunt to take down the Celtics in the first round too. I don’t think the Magic will take down the Celtics, but I think it could end up being as good of a series as the Magic’s series against the Cavs last year.

Either way, Banchero could remind people why he was the No. 1 overall pick. His run since coming off injury isn’t a fluke. This is the player he was always meant to be. An injury halted his All-star worthy season beforehand.

That said, this is his chance to show just why the Magic are in good hands. It starts with Atlanta. If Banchero can lead Orlando to a play-in win, the Magic might just put Boston on upset alert.