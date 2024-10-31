Pascal Siakam overtime winning shot gives Pacers early ECF revenge against Celtics
In a thrilling Eastern Conference Finals rematch, the Indiana Pacers edged the Boston Celtics with Pascal Siakam’s clutch go-ahead 3-pointer with just 6.1 seconds left in overtime, securing a 135-132 win. Siakam’s impressive performance — 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists — handed the Celtics their first loss of the season. The victory improved Indiana's record to 2-3, with all five games so far being decided by six points or fewer.
“Just trying to make a play,” Siakam said post-game. “I was open, just got to let it go.”
The Pacers were looking for redemption after being swept by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Several of those games saw late-game collapses from Indiana, including a crucial moment in Game 1 when Siakam couldn’t secure the ball off an Andrew Nembhard inbound pass. This allowed the Celtics to tie the game with a dramatic three from Jaylen Brown. Last night’s win offered a taste of revenge for Indiana, who had been haunted by those missed opportunities.
The Pacers hope this win is a turning point after a rough start to the season
Indiana has become one of the more intriguing teams in the Eastern Conference, with analysts questioning whether they can sustain last season's success or if it was merely a fluke. Tyrese Haliburton, however, has struggled to find his rhythm, averaging just 14.6 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game. Siakam has proven to be a game-changer since the Pacers acquired him at the trade deadline, currently leading the team with 20.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. His ability to dominate in the paint while shooting 45.8 percent from 3 has solidified his role as one of the league's top power forwards.
“He was great defensively, ended up with the three on the top; he’s a great player,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Siakam’s performance. “If you slow down against Boston, they’re capable of striking fast.”
Despite trailing by as much as 24 points at the end of the third quarter, Boston mounted an impressive comeback, outscoring Indiana 38-24 in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum was key in the Celtics' resurgence, finishing the night with 37 points and tying the game in regulation with a 27-foot step-back three with 14.7 seconds left. Boston will have two more chances to avenge this loss later in the season, as both teams aim to stay near the top of the standings.