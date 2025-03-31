Pat Murphy refuses to let Brewers use bats as an excuse for Yankees beatdown

The new Torpedo bats will be the talk of the league as long as the New York Yankees are swatting home runs at a record pace. After the Yankees swept the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game set to begin the year, their lumber turned heads and raised questions about whether the team had an unfair advantage. If the Yankees have an unfair advantage because they get to use better bats, should they be outlawed?

The answer is simple: No. These new and improved bats aren't only allowed to be used by the Yankees, and multiple players from other teams have begun to experiment with using them. The Yankees are just the first group to use them as a team, unless, of course, you're Aaron Judge, and you could hit home runs with twigs.

After the Brewers allowed an astonishing 15 home runs to the Yankees over the weekend, Brewers Manager Pat Murphy voiced his opinion, stating his two cents on the matter:

“It’s just built with the weight in a different spot. It’s proving to be effective for the Yankees this weekend. They’re really good hitters, and if pitchers want to get annoyed, then the hitters win. Just make good pitches. When you throw the ball down the middle, you’re going to get it whacked. That’s what happens.”

Milwaukee Brewers hitters open to trying torpedo bats

Several players from the Brewers have stated their open-mindedness to new technology. Given that the new bats are within regulation, every team could have the same "advantage" as the Yankees if they tried them out and stuck with them. If the bat can make you a better hitter, everyone can have the same advantage.

The only group of players that these things may harm is the pitchers. If a new type of bat can genuinely hit you barrel up more baseballs, you may eventually have an uproar from the pitcher's side of things in the MLBPA, which can cause an issue with a new CBA looming after the 2026 season.

Of course, more offense around the league makes the game more exciting in the public eye. It won't be as if pitchers' ERA with now balloon two runs across the board, but for a sport that wants more viewers, these bats could be critical to the sport's success. It will be interesting to see who decides to switch to Torpedo bats and how much a team's offense improves over the season because of them.