Patrick Mahomes and 3 Chiefs injuries that could ruin chance at Super Bowl three-peat
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans on Saturday despite a high-ankle sprain to Patrick Mahomes, which the injured quarterback played and succeeded through. Mahomes threw the ball 41 times, completing 28 of those passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. The real difference in the game was two turnovers by Texans QB CJ Stroud, and the debilitating injury to wide receiver Tank Dell.
Earlier in the season, the Chiefs squeaked out victories like a high school sports drama which had the audience screaming 'How do they keep getting away with this?' Truly, I do not know how Kansas City didn't lose a game until Nov. 17 against the Buffalo Bills, but I do know they have another defeat coming if they don't get healthy in a hurry.
Much like the Detroit Lions have found out the hard way the past few weeks, the best team does not always win a Super Bowl. The healthiest team has that advantage, whether they have earned it or not.
To that end, there are only so many injuries the Chiefs can deal with prior to what would be a third straight Super Bowl win – something never achieved in NFL history. Mahomes is one of those players, but hopefully he is fully-healed and won't suffer any setbacks. He is not alone, however.
3. Chiefs cannot afford an injury to Jawaan Taylor
Right tackle Jawaan Taylor may jump offsides more than others, but he's also very good at what he does. More importantly, he is one of the more stable members of the Chiefs offensive front, and given what's occurred on the other side this season, Taylor's strained knee is all the more important moving forward.
Taylor was signed to a four-year, $80 million contract in 2023 to sure up the right side of the Chiefs line. He received some criticism last season for recording a high number of penalties as he adjusted to his new gig, but that issue has since passed. Assuming Taylor has to miss a few games, Andy Reid's plan (for now) appears to be moving Wanya Morris to the right side of the line.
“I thought Wanya did a nice job coming in,” said Reid. “Wanya’s gone back to the drawing board and worked on it and is getting better every day. I know I say that, but both those two young guys (Morris and Kingsley Suamatia) are going to be OK. They’ve been working like crazy to get themselves back where they need to be.”
Now, what does that mean at left tackle? Your guess is as good as mine.
2. Uh, so what about the Chiefs left tackle spot?
Mahomes notwithstanding, the Chiefs must figure out the left tackle position now more than ever before. It's been a mess all season long, and Kansas City's lack of depth will soon be exposed thanks to Reid moving Morris over to the right-hand side with Taylor out. Second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia hasn't been the answer so far this season. Joe Thuney is primarily a left guard playing out of position. DJ Humphries, who would be starting if healthy, missed Saturday's game with an injury.
Kansas City has a brutal stretch of three games in 11 days, something they and every other NFL team which has dealt with such a schedule has complained about. Roger Goodell doesn't care. If Mahomes were fully healthy, his blind side would merely be a bait-y concern rival fans would use to cast doubt on the Chiefs chances this postseason. With Mahomes still hobbling some while playing through pain in Houston, he can ill-afford another unnecessary hit or awkward landing, especially one he doesn't see coming.
Humphries will hopefully be healthy next week and play well enough down the stretch.
1. Chiefs fans are anxious about Chris Jones
Chris Jones is getting an MRI on his calf injury Sunday, as he suffered what some fear to be a strain or worse during the Chiefs win over the Houston Texans. Jones and Kansas City have had relatively good injury luck all season long – at least in comparison to some contenders – but the pendelum has swung back the other way. Andy Reid didn't have much of substance to say about Jones injury on Saturday after the Chiefs win.
“Probably too early to tell right now,” Reid said. “Probably see how he does here. I can’t tell you that. He’s going to get the MRIs and all that stuff, so I don’t have any of that information.”
If Jones were to miss any time, Kansas City would likely turn to Mike Pennel Jr. in his spot. George Karlaftis would be counted on to provide some pressure on the quarterback as one of the Chiefs best pass rushers, non-Jones edition.
For Kansas City's sake, hopefully Jones is back in time for the postseason.