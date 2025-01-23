Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship record: Chiefs superstar QB thrives in AFC's big game
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are two wins away from making history. Entering this season, the Chiefs were looking to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl for three consecutive seasons. If there ever was an organization capable of doing so, it's the one with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
Back in 2017, Mahomes was selected in the first round by the Chiefs, who traded up with the Buffalo Bills to ensure they got their quarterbac of the future. Little did the NFL world know that they drafted the best quarterback in recent memory. Since taking over as starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has already won three Super Bowl titles, three Super Bowl MVP Awards, and two NFL MVPs.
This Sunday, Mahomes will look to lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, but first, they have to get past Josh Allen and the Bills. So, what is Mahomes' record in the AFC Championship Game?
Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game record
Since becoming the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, Patrick Mahomes is 4-2 in the AFC Championship Game. Here are the results of each of Mahomes' AFC Championship Game appearances:
Year
Chiefs' AFC Championship Game Opponent
Chiefs' AFC Championship Game result
2018
New England Patriots
37-31 loss (OT)
2019
Tennessee Titans
35-24 win
2020
Buffalo Bills
38-24 win
2021
Cincinnati Bengals
27-24 loss (OT)
2022
Cincinnati Bengals
23-20 win
2023
Baltimore Ravens
17-10 win
Mahomes received his first shot at playing in the AFC Championship Game in his rookie season, but the team standing in his way were the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady. Despite Mahomes forcing overtime, the Patriots won the coin toss and scored a touchdown on a 13-play drive.
The following year, the Chiefs and Mahomes made it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969. All they had to do was defeat an underdog Tennessee Titans team, who had defeated the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens to make it to the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs won 35-24 behind a 294-yard, three-touchdown performance by Mahomes. The Chiefs went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win their second-ever Super Bowl title.
In 2020, Mahomes matched up with Allen and the Bills for the first time. Despite the talent that Buffalo had, the Chiefs defeated them pretty easily. Mahomes completed 29-of-38 pass attempts for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-24 win. Unfortunately for Mahomes and the Chiefs, they were blown out 31-9 in the Super Bowl by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The following season, Mahomes suffered his second-ever AFC Championship loss. This time, to an upstart Cincinnati Bengals team led by Joe Burrow. The game required overtime, with Mahomes throwing a brutal interception to start things off. That allowed the Bengals to get into prime field goal range, setting up Evan MacPherson's game-winning, 31-yard kick. Mahomes threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the 27-24 loss.
Mahomes would get revenge the following year, as he helped the Chiefs pull off a 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Mahomes completed 29-of-43 throws for 326 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs and Mahomes went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling Super Bowl 57.
Last season, the Chiefs were on the road in an AFC Championship Game for the first time in the Mahomes era. Their opponents were the Ravens, who had one of the top offenses in the NFL. Yet, the Chiefs defense held them to just 10 points, which the Ravens helped contribute to by not utilizing their greatest strength — their rushing offense. Mahomes completed 30-of-39 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in the 17-10 win. Of course, Mahomes and the Chiefs went on to Super Bowl 58, where they defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.