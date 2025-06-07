Patrick Mahomes could be doomed by Chiefs’ biggest roster gamble

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line remains a bugaboo as they prepare for the upcoming NFL campaign. More specifically, questions surrounding superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blindside protection (or lack thereof) linger.

Left tackle has been a glaring hole for the Chiefs since Donovan Smith's contract expired following his lone season with the team in 2023. They signed veteran Jaylon Moore and spent a first-round pick on Ohio State standout Josh Simmons this offseason to remedy the situation. However, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recent intel Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggests the current state of affairs doesn't bode well for Mahomes and Co.

Chiefs' murky LT situation puts Patrick Mahomes between a rock and a hard place

By Breer's account, Simmons seems highly unlikely to be available for the Chiefs when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. The talented young blocker is still recovering from a non-contact ruptured patellar tendon he suffered at Ohio State in October. That leaves Moore, a career backup until this point, to assume arguably the biggest responsibility in the league: Keep Mahomes upright. No pressure, at all...

"The most realistic timetables ... were mostly August from the beginning," Breer said regarding Simmons, who's reportedly progressing well. "Could you push that forward a little bit where you get him cleared, maybe for the start of training camp?"

While Breer "wouldn't totally rule out" the Chiefs expediting Simmons' recovery process, the insider stressed the severity of the ailment. Kansas City's wide-open win-now window leaves everything on the table, though erring cautiously with someone they invested significant draft capital in is a logical approach.

"I also wouldn't take this injury lightly, though," Breer said. "The torn patella tendon is a more serious injury, particularly for a big man [like Simmons] than a torn ACL. ... It's a tough one to come back from."

Josh Simmons' recovery spotlights Jaylon Moore amid Kansas City's never-ending LT quest

Breer expects Moore to be Mahomes' starting left tackle when the Chargers roll into town. Simmons' status leaves the Chiefs with virtually no choice, which may come back to haunt them.

Kansas City was familiar with Moore's résumé when they paid him in March, so this shouldn't come as a surprise. But his shortage of pedigree doesn't instill confidence in a fan base eager to avenge its blowout Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes was chewed up and spit out by the defending champions' elite pass-rush, yet his group up front seems even less sturdy now.

Moore hasn't logged higher than a 33 percent offensive snap share in four years as a pro. He posted a 29 percent rate in 2024, marking the highest usage since his rookie season. Nonetheless, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him as an above-average overall, pass- and run-blocker.