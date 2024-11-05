Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs fans a scare after briefly leaving Week 9 game with ankle injury
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are the lone team undefeated team remaining this season. Entering Week 9, they were looking to improve to 8-0 on the year with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Having quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field will always improve the Chiefs chances of not only winning games, but also winning Super Bowls.
In the fourth quarter, Mahomes scrambled towards the line of scrimmage before making a throw to Samaje Perine for the touchdown to tie the game up 17-17. However, as the Chiefs were celebrating, ESPN cameras showed Mahomes on the ground holding onto his left ankle.
The injury was non-contact, and Mahomes had to be helped to the sidelines by members of the Chiefs training staff. With that, Chiefs fans were expecting the worst. That was, until, they saw Mahomes reemerge from the medical tent, and he was deemed okay.
Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs fans the ultimate scare with apparent ankle injury
Chiefs fans were expecting they'd have to watch Carson Wentz take over for the remainder of the game. However, that was not the case, as Mahomes was spotted jogging on the sidelines, ready to get back into the game.
ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters said that the Chiefs training staff revealed Mahomes was dealing with an ankle injury, and that he would return in the game. Crisis averted.
To make matters that much better for Chiefs fans, they were rewarded with a go-ahead touchdown drive, orchestrated by Mahomes. After 15 plays, with more than eight minutes taken off the game clock, Mahomes connected with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for his second touchdown of the game, giving the Chiefs a late 24-17 lead.
We should get a better idea of what kind of ankle injury Mahomes was dealing with during the postgame press conferences. Based on his play upon returning, he seems to be just fine.