Patrick Mahomes gives Royals fans something to dream about in their free time
By Austin Owens
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a chance to claim his fourth Super Bowl title in eight seasons and put his name in the conversation as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. Fans in Kansas City are used to watching their football team compete for a championship every year but do not typically have that luxury when baseball season rolls around.
The Kansas City Royals are coming off a successful season where they finished 86-76 and lost in the ALDS to the New York Yankees. Prior to the 2024 season, the Royals had not made the playoffs since 2015 when they won the World Series. With the last decade of baseball being a struggle, Patrick Mahomes gave Royals fans something to dream about as the 2025 season vastly approaches.
Patrick Mahomes is passionate as ever about baseball
With the Super Bowl less than a week away, that can only mean one thing in the sports world: Spring training is right around the corner. Even those participating in the Super Bowl on Sunday are discussing baseball.
Bob Nightengale, a MLB columnist for USA today, shared on X that Mahomes has some passionate thoughts about baseball. Mahomes claims that he wishes he had been better at baseball and shared his fandom of the Kansas City Royals.
"I wish I would have been a little bit better at baseball but I think it all worked out with football. I grew up loving baseball. I still love it. I root for the Royals hard. ...I have a love for the game," Mahomes said.
Mahomes, whose father played at the big league level for 11 seasons, did appear in three college games at Texas Tech University in 2015. He had three plate appearances where he did not get a hit and one outing as a relief pitcher in which he surrendered three earned runs and walked two batters while not recording an out.
Obviously, Mahomes has turned out just fine as an NFL quarterback as he stated but Royals fans can only dream what a difference it would make for their organization had Mahomes been given the same amount of talent in baseball as he has in football and still be in Kansas City. Perhaps the Chiefs can share some of the winning mojo with their neighbors and put the Royals back into World Series contention.