Patrick Mahomes injury status has Texans setting themselves up for disaster
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are 13-1, the best record in all of football, but it hasn't been easy. 10 of those wins came in one-possession games, while the team has dealt with a variety of injuries. Perhaps the injury they could least afford was to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But this past Sunday, Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in a game against the Cleveland Browns.
After the game, it was determined that Mahomes will be considered week-to-week. This is unfortunate timing, especially since they face two playoff teams in less than a week, starting with the Houston Texans. This is a pivotal stretch, as the Chiefs could lose out on clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC. As of this writing, Mahomes hasn't officially been ruled out.
One Texans player might have given Mahomes and the Chiefs some bulletin board material.
Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle spoke about Mahomes' uncertainty for the game and issued a warning to three-time Super Bowl MVP. If he does play, he better "be mobile enough."
"We've got an elite d-line, I feel like Pat's a little banged up, so I don't know if he's going to play or not. I hope he's mobile enough because we're coming in Arrowhead."
When a reporter asked Settle if he planned on getting after Mahomes, the defensive lineman said, "Pat better make good decisions. I ain't making no threats, I'm making promises."
And just like that, the Chiefs may have all the bulletin board material they need heading into the huge matchup.
Mahomes was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gave insight on Mahomes' status on Wednesday (subscription required), saying he believes that the quarterback plans to play in Saturday's game despite the ankle injury.
"The sense I get is that Mahomes does indeed plan to play, writes Fowler. "He knows how to protect himself well, and the ankle would need to be in bad shape later in the week for him to sit."
If Mahomes is unable to go, then that would mean Carson Wentz would get the start for the Chiefs. This would be Wentz's first start since Jan. 7, where he led the Los Angeles Rams to a 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Wentz completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 163 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
Whoever does start will have to deal with a vicious Texans defense. On the year, Houston's defense allowed just 302.4 yards of total offense (fourth-fewest in NFL) and 196.9 passing yards per game (sixth-fewest). The Texans sacked the opposing quarterback 45 times (second-most in NFL) for a loss of 308 yards (most in NFL). All in all, it's going to be a rough game for the Texans.
Yet, we know based on his seven years as a starter, we can never count out Mahomes. If anything, he knows how to take bulletin board material and use it as motivation to pick up a win.