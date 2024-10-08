Patrick Mahomes is tired of Travis Kelce’s highlight-reel risks with Chiefs
By Kinnu Singh
During the prime years of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, the team lived and died by the whims of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Sometimes, Mahomes would captivate the audience with his ability to twirl out of near-disaster and flick a sidearm throw downfield for a 50-yard touchdown. Other times, he would take a 30-yard sack or throw an ill-advised interception.
These days, the Chiefs offense has been forced into a much more conservative approach. Roster turnover, injuries, and Mahomes’ worst opening month to start a season have all contributed to the offense taking a backseat while the defense dominates games.
As things stand now, Mahomes is more risk-averse than he used to be — at least when that risk isn’t being taken by him.
Kansas City easily dispatched the New Orleans Saints in a 26-13 win on Monday Night Football with their best offensive performance of the season.
The most thrilling play of the night came near the end of the first half, as Kansas City attempted to salvage a disastrous drive and get into field goal range.
On third-and-21 from New Orleans’ 43-yard line, Mahomes dished the ball to tight end Travis Kelce for a quick 5-yard completion. Kelce rumbled across the field and, with defenders closing in, threw a lateral to running back Samaje Perine, who ran forward for a 15-yard gain.
Patrick Mahomes is a bit apprehensive about Travis Kelce’s laterals
Mahomes told reporters in his postgame press conference that he wasn’t necessarily a fan of Kelce’s lateral, per USA Today.
“I’m shaking my head because I told him before the play, I’m gonna throw it to you so he can get in field goal range, and he underhand shoveled it across the entire field,” Mahomes said. “So it’s like, I’m talking to [my three-year-old daughter] Sterling.”
Kelce’s improv nearly led to a first down, but the NFL isn’t Saturday Night Live. There are plenty of things that could go wrong on a lateral, especially in a one-score game. Unlike a forward pass, a dropped ball on a lateral would result in a fumble rather than an incompletion. If Perine wasn’t ready for the lateral and the Saints capitalized on it, Kansas City could’ve ended that drive trailing by four points rather than leading by six.
But as the two-time MVP quarterback knows from personal experience, it’s hard to criticize risks that pay off.
“That’s Travis, man,” Mahomes said. “He’s a special player, and as long as he does it and it works, man, no one’s going to say anything.”
The explosive 20-yard gain allowed the Chiefs to convert a fourth-and-1, and the drive ultimately resulted in a 34-yard field goal to extend their lead to 13-7.
To no surprise, the Chiefs have still managed to remain undefeated through the first five games of the 2024 season. Their ability to remain fluid and adapt to situations has led to success.
Without star wide receivers Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown, the Chiefs deployed tight end-heavy formations and ran the ball 39 times. In the passing game, the Chiefs decided to spread the wealth among the depleted arsenal of skill position players. Eight Chiefs players recorded at least one reception, and only Kelce received double-digit targets.
Mahomes finished with more than 300 passing yards for the first time this season, but he has continued to struggle this season. He now has 1,235 passing yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions through five games.