Patrick Mahomes might’ve just topped LeBron James in the nepotism power rankings

Whether we like it or not, there's nepotism everywhere in sports (and life). Preferential treatment based on who someone is/knows isn't new, though some cases are more extreme than others.

NBA icon LeBron James catches flak for wielding his power as an all-time great to have the Los Angeles Lakers draft his son, Bronny. New York Knicks president Leon Rose is the godfather of Jalen Brunson, and he hired the franchise point guard's father, Rick, as an assistant coach.

But Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have one-upped them both, landing his younger half-brother Graham Walker a tryout by association.

Graham Walker's Chiefs tryout may vault Patrick Mahomes ahead of LeBron James in the nepotism hierarchy

Walker arrived at Rice last year as a wide receiver grad transfer from Brown, a Division I FCS program, but was converted to tight end. Suddenly, he's one of 87 players set to attend Kansas City's upcoming rookie minicamp despite being a tweener with a lackluster résumé. Talk about a whirlwind of a career trajectory, presumably because of his connection to Mahomes.

As the son of Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., Walker will get a chance to impress the Chiefs. Unfortunately, he didn't live out the dream of hearing his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, Kansas City giving him a look is a massive win itself.

Patrick Mahomes step-brother gets a chance with the Chiefs

Who knows if anyone would've kicked the can on Walker if not for the Chiefs? It's not like he lit it up in his lone season at Rice, posting 24 catches for 252 scoreless yards. And at 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, it remains to be seen if the Chiefs (or any NFL club) can deploy him as a tight end.

Moreover, Walker wasn't incredibly productive at Brown against lower-tier competition. His best statistical campaign came as a freshman in 2021. He amassed 53 receptions for 658 yards and six touchdowns but ultimately failed to build off a strong inaugural collegiate campaign.

At least Bronny was a four-star prospect at USC before a frightening cardiac arrest episode impacted his development and role with the Trojans. He's also recorded solid numbers in the G League, showing potential worthy of a flier. Rick Brunson had nearly two decades of experience as a member of several coaching staffs across the Association when the Knicks added him. Graham's road to an opportunity with the Chiefs doesn't seem as linear.