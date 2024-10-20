Patrick Mahomes wasn’t protected by refs on most egregious penalty possible
If you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, you've undoubtedly heard a multitude of other NFL fans say that Patrick Mahomes gets preferential treatment from the refs. Whether that's a flag perceived to be bailing him out of a poor throw, a late hit or roughing the passer penalty that was questionable, or a litany of other things, it's a pretty familiar refrain at this point.
Mahomes might now have his best argument yet that's not the case, however. On Sunday in Week 7's Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs superstar signal-caller was on the receiving end of a egregious penalty and the refs didn't say a word.
In the eventual 28-18 win for Kansas City, Mahomes threw a pass with pressure from the 49ers defensive line in his grill. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins was the closest defender to him but, after Mahomes had long let go of the ball, the veteran rusher threw a jab right at the Chiefs quarterback and connected with Mahomes' throat, sending his head flying back from the blow.
Look, I'm not one to go out of my way to defend the refs when it comes to Mahomes or ticky-tack calls. This was not that. Penalties quite simply don't get more obvious than this.
Patrick Mahomes gets hit deliberately in throat, refs call nothing
After the Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl win last year that came to the chagrin of the 49ers, there was going to be some heat and bad blood between these two teams on Sunday. This was, perhaps, part of that, but it's wholly inexcusable for the officials to be in the frame and completely miss something like this happening.
This wasn't the only incident in the game, though, even if it was the only instance that involved Mahomes.
Later in the game as the Chiefs had the contest seemingly in total control, Kansas City offensive tackle Wanya Morris and 49ers DB Deommodore Lenoir exchanged blows. Beyond that, San Francisco star offensive tackle Trent Williams was ejected in the waning minutes of the game for throwing a punch at KC safety Bryan Cook.
So needless to say, things got chippy in this game between two of the league's elite. Having said that, delivering a blow to an opposing player's throat — whether that opposing player is Patrick Mahomes or not — is unacceptable at all times. There might not have been a flag on the play but, as the league reviews the film, you can bet that Collins will have a hefty fine coming his way after this incident.