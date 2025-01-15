Patrick Mahomes savagely reminds Chiefs challengers they’re playing for second
By Mark Powell
The NFL is the Kansas City Chiefs league until proven otherwise. It feels like we're stuck in a time loop, as the Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and are well on their way to a third unless one of their fellow AFC or NFC contenders stops them. Before the season, I took the field. Suddenly that seems like a dumb idea.
Each season Patrick Mahomes and Co. struggle to find their groove at some point in the regular season. This leads to pundits diagnosing the problem and asking the all-too-familiar question of 'if the Chiefs are really dead this time?' The answer is always no, as around playoff time Mahomes and the Chiefs offense find their groove and sneak their way through a crowded AFC which includes the Bills and Ravens in contention.
This season, the chatter about the Chiefs downfall didn't last long. Sure, Kansas City wasn't their dominant selves all season long, but that would make for a boring storyline. The Chiefs still went a remarkable 15-2 on the season, earning a first-round bye in the process. Heck, the only reason they weren't 16-1 is because Andy Reid benched his starters for rest in Week 18.
With Mahomes and the Chiefs set to make their 2025 postseason debut this weekend, the two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP let any wanna-be challengers know exactly where they stand.
Patrick Mahomes found some extra motivation for Chiefs three-peat
No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, a feat which would arguably make the Chiefs the greatest dynasty in NFL history. A couple weeks off for their star players was a good start. KC defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wasn't worried about the potential rest vs rust argument coming back to haunt them.
"I mean, I think we've got vets in that room that have been down this road and know what it takes to get to where we would like to go. It takes a next level of preparation, it takes a next level of taking care of your body and getting sleep, all of that. We've got a checklist of things you need to do to go win a championship. I think now, everybody's fully in tune to checking all those boxes every week," Spagnuolo said.
The Chiefs have been here before, as has Mahomes. Finding that extra edge or motivation, even if it comes from something as simple as changing a profile picture, is essential for professional athletes – especially for those who win A LOT.