Patrick Mahomes salary cap gift apparently wasn't enough for Chiefs and Brett Veach

The Kansas City Chiefs have made five Super Bowl appearances in the past six years, but the unprecedented run has grown more difficult each season.

Kansas City was often the more talented team in the early stages of their dynasty, and they relied on offensive fireworks and star power to win Super Bowl LIV. In their past three Super Bowl runs, the Chiefs were forced to lean on discipline and experience to defeat more talent opponents. While that conservative approach has worked more often than not, their margin of victory has been shrinking each season.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has been viewed as a magician when it comes to managing the salary cap, but sustaining a championship roster isn’t easy in the free agency and salary cap era. After being trounced by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Kansas City is having a difficult time replenishing their depleted roster.

Chiefs are facing salary cap woes despite Patrick Mahomes’ restructure

The Chiefs managed to create $49.4 million in salary cap space by restructuring contracts for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones in early March. Mahomes’ unique 10-year, $450 million contract has allowed Veach to shift money into future years for salary cap relief. The team has restructured his deal four times in the four years since it was initially signed, but it may not be enough to help them this offseason.

The Chiefs have remained limited by financial constraints despite the additional cap space created by the restructured deals, and nearly every positive move in free agency has been accompanied by a negative side effect.

Kansas City placed the franchise tag on right guard Trey Smith and signed left tackle Jaylon Moore, but they also traded All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Jerry Tillery but lost defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi. They brought back middle linebacker Nick Bolton but were unable to re-sign safety Justin Reid.

The fiscally conservative approach may also be caused by the looming contract negotiations that await in the near future. Kansas City will have to find a way to sign All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, whose price is rising day by day. They will also have to make difficult decisions on contract decisions for cornerback Jaylen Watson, safety Bryan Cook and linebacker Leo Chenal. Then, deals for wide receiver Rashee Rice and running back Isiah Pacheco could also be lurking.

The Chiefs are spending 56 percent of their 2025 salary cap space on the offensive side of the ball, fourth-most among all teams, per Spotrac. Most of Kansas City’s spending is tied up on their offensive line. The Chiefs have the second-highest-paid offensive line unit, which is currently accounting for 28.6 percent of their 2025 cap space. Consequentially, only 29.48 percent of their salary cap is tied up on the defensive unit, the fifth fewest in the NFL. That could change once the Chiefs begin signing contract extensions for their secondary.