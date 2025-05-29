Patrick Mahomes takes strong stance on competing in Olympic flag football

Patrick Mahomes either thinks he's a lot older than he really is, has no interest in playing flag football at the Olympics... or both. Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback basically took himself out of the running to play for the Team USA Olympic Flag Football team in 2028, which will include NFL players for the first time.

“I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys. “I’ll be a little older by the time that thing comes around,” Mahomes said to reporters, according to Pro Football Talk.

Mahomes will be 32 when the Olympics roll around, which is... really not that old! This feels more like Mahomes being polite about something he has no interest in at all, and frankly, I don't blame him. I also have no interest in watching NFL players play flag football in the Olympics. Maybe I'm wrong, and it'll be a blast; but the best athletes in the world doing something that requires far less of that athleticism than their actual jobs isn't too compelling a concept to me.

And he's not alone among NFL quarterbacks. When Matthew Stafford was asked about partaking in the Olympics, his response was, "Are you talking about coaching?"

Stafford is 37, so his unwillingness to play because of his age makes considerably more sense. By the time 2028 arrives, he'll be 40, and a 40 year-old Super Bowl-winning quarterback at the end of his NFL career is probably the person who wants to play Olympic flag football the least in this world.

Right now, we don't know which NFL players will have interest in the Olympics, but I think the more top-level guys say "nah," the more the rest of the league will do the same. Granted, a flag football team of NFL backups would more than likely still decimate the rest of the world. But I don't count on many All Pros suiting up for the US in 2028.