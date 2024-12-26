Patrick Mahomes sends subtle warning to playoff contenders after Chiefs win
By Kinnu Singh
For true playoff contenders, the NFL season begins after Thanksgiving, and the Kansas City Chiefs are hitting their stride at the perfect time.
The Chiefs notched their third victory in a grueling 11-day stretch with a dominant 29-10 outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. The holiday victory helped Kansas City clinch the AFC’s top playoff seed with a nearly unblemished 15-1 record.
While some teams have struggled after peaking early in the season, the Chiefs appear to be getting healthier — and better — in the closing stanza of the 2024 campaign. Kansas City’s 19-point margin of victory against Pittsburgh was their largest of the season. After winning 11 one-score games this season, the dominant outing was long overdue.
Patrick Mahomes thinks the Chiefs are only going to get better
After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a stern warning to the rest of the teams that remain in the playoff picture.
"We built up to the perfect spot,'' Mahomes said, via ESPN. "We've gotten better and better before [wide receiver Marquise Brown] got here. Xavier [Worthy] started playing better, being more confident. I've got a better chemistry with him. Other guys that stepped up started making plays, and then you throw [Brown] in there and it kind of sets everybody perfectly in their roles. You saw that today. I don't know the exact stats, but it seemed like we spread the ball around really well and guys made plays; and when you have that many weapons out there, it's hard for defense to account for."
The Chiefs will head into the postseason with plenty of much-needed rest as they recover from a slew of injuries. Mahomes’ will have two weeks to rest after battling through a high ankle sprain, defensive tackle Chris Jones missed the Christmas game with a calf strain, and left tackle D.J. Humphries has continued to sit with a sore hamstring. With their playoff seeding clinched, Kansas City can rest through the regular season finale before advancing past the AFC Wild Card Round with a hard-earned bye.
"We feel like we can continue to get better and better. But obviously, we're playing, especially offensively, our best football at the end of the year and getting guys healthy, and we're excited for it. We're going to keep working. This isn't the end. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to work to get even better as we go into the playoffs.''
Only two franchises have managed to build a dynasty in the NFL’s free agency and salary cap era. The New England Patriots reigned over the league for nearly two decades, and the Kansas City Chiefs transitioned into power after the 2018 season.
In the 1970s, the Pittsburgh Steelers established a dynasty by stocking their roster with nearly a dozen Hall of Fame coaches and players. That is no longer tenable with free agency and salary cap restrictions, which has forced teams Kansas City to win with an ever-evolving identity. Kansas City won their first two titles as an offensive juggernaut, and their third championship was delivered by a stifling defense. In 2024, the Chiefs have leaned on their discipline and experience to outwit and outscore more talented opponents. With a healthy offense, the Chiefs can outwit opponents while also matching their talent.
If the Chiefs can enter the postseason with a healthy roster, they’ll have a real chance to tear through the competition and become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships.