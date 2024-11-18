Patrick Mahomes warns Josh Allen and the Bills after Chiefs first loss of the season
By Mark Powell
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season on Sunday. Allen put on a masterful display, bobbing and weaving his way for the game's final score when the Bills needed him most.
That's right – fourth-and-2 with just over two minutes left, and Allen called ball game. Any other outcome, specifically one in which Allen was tackled behind the line of scrimmage, would've been disastrous for Buffalo. Yet, Sean McDermott is willing to take the good with the occasional mishap, and put the ball in his best player's hands.
Josh Allen's development was brutally obvious in final score vs Chiefs
Perhaps the most impressive part about Allen's development is just how well he can read defenses now as compared to when he came into the league, and how he uses that information to his advantage.
"Really had a play for man [coverage]," Allen said. "Could have checked out of it, but they held a pretty good man look. They dropped out into zone again, [I was] just trying to create and keep the play alive. There was a crease and just trusted the feet."
Allen is always a threat to run. When he saw the Chiefs drop out in a zone, he took off. End of discussion.
Patrick Mahomes had a message for Josh Allen and the Bills
Despite the loss, the Chiefs still control their own destiny in the AFC. They should lock down homefield in the coming weeks, as they're a game up on Buffalo and two games up on Pittsburgh. Neither of those teams can afford to slip or else the AFC postseason will go through Arrowhead Stadium once again.
Mahomes showed good sportsmanship after the game, shaking Allen's hand and telling the Bills QB he expects the teams to meet again soon – as in the AFC Postseason. Given their recent history, Mahomes is right to feel that way.
"We'll do it again, baby," Mahomes said with a smile.
Allen has lost to Mahomes and the Chiefs three times in the AFC Postseason. While revenge would be sweet, perhaps the Bills would be better off avoiding Kansas City altogether.