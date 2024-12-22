Patriots vs. Bills inactives: Week 16 injury report for flexed AFC East showdown
By Lior Lampert
Regardless of what time they're expected to face off, the Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots in Week 16.
The Bills-Patriots clash was flexed from its originally scheduled 1 p.m. ET kickoff to 4:25 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. But that doesn't lower the stakes for Buffalo, who is still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Sitting at 11-3, the Bills are within reach of the first-place Kansas City Chiefs, meaning a bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs are attainable. But it starts with beating the Patriots, though Buffalo may have to do so without some key contributors.
Here's a look at Buffalo and New England's respective injury reports heading into the AFC East duel.
Bills inactives: Week 16 injury report for flexed AFC East showdown
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Rasul Douglas
CB
Knee
Questionable
Damar Hamlin
S
Rib
Questionable
Matt Milano
LB
Biceps/Groin
Questionable
Taylor Rapp
S
Neck
Questionable
Curtis Samuel
WR
Rib
Questionable
Baylon Spector
LB
Calf
Questionable
Dorian Williams
LB
Elbow
Questionable
Buffalo's secondary is all sorts of banged up heading into their meeting with the Patriots. Their starting safety tandem, Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp, are questionable with rib and neck issues, respectively. Moreover, veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas is dealing with a knee injury. The trio practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week. If any/multiple of them can't go, New England rookie quarterback Drake Maye will have a much easier time moving the ball.
The defensive backs unit isn't the only potentially depleted group Buffalo has to worry about. Linebackers Matt Milano, Baylon Spector and Dorian Williams are all questionable. So, the Bills could be shorthanded on multiple levels of the field.
Patriots inactives: Week 16 injury report for flexed AFC East showdown
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Kyle Dugger
S
Ankle/Illness
Questionable
JaMycal Hasty
RB
Ankle
OUT
Marcus Jones
CB
Hip
OUT
Cole Strange
G
Knee
Questionable
Caedan Wallace
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Jabril Peppers
FS
Hamstring
Questionable
Keion White
DE
Groin
Questionable
Meanwhile, the Pats will be missing two vital special teamers à la running back JaMycal Hasty and cornerback Marcus Jones. Whether that impact New England's decision-making process will be fascinating to see.
Like the Bills, New England may find themselves sans their two top safeties, Kyle Dugger and Jabril Peppers. Should either/both be unavailable, consensus MVP favorite Josh Allen and the Bills offense should have no issues picking the Pats apart.
Defensive end Keion White's possible absence would surely leave a void along New England's front seven. He's tied for the team lead in sacks this season (5.0), so the Pats will have to get creative to generate pressure if he's out.