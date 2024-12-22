Fansided

Patriots vs. Bills inactives: Week 16 injury report for flexed AFC East showdown

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are preparing to battle twice in three weeks, but they'll each be undermanned for their first meeting.

By Lior Lampert

Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions / Nic Antaya/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Regardless of what time they're expected to face off, the Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots in Week 16.

The Bills-Patriots clash was flexed from its originally scheduled 1 p.m. ET kickoff to 4:25 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. But that doesn't lower the stakes for Buffalo, who is still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Sitting at 11-3, the Bills are within reach of the first-place Kansas City Chiefs, meaning a bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs are attainable. But it starts with beating the Patriots, though Buffalo may have to do so without some key contributors.

Here's a look at Buffalo and New England's respective injury reports heading into the AFC East duel.

Bills inactives: Week 16 injury report for flexed AFC East showdown

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Rasul Douglas

CB

Knee

Questionable

Damar Hamlin

S

Rib

Questionable

Matt Milano

LB

Biceps/Groin

Questionable

Taylor Rapp

S

Neck

Questionable

Curtis Samuel

WR

Rib

Questionable

Baylon Spector

LB

Calf

Questionable

Dorian Williams

LB

Elbow

Questionable

Buffalo's secondary is all sorts of banged up heading into their meeting with the Patriots. Their starting safety tandem, Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp, are questionable with rib and neck issues, respectively. Moreover, veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas is dealing with a knee injury. The trio practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week. If any/multiple of them can't go, New England rookie quarterback Drake Maye will have a much easier time moving the ball.

The defensive backs unit isn't the only potentially depleted group Buffalo has to worry about. Linebackers Matt Milano, Baylon Spector and Dorian Williams are all questionable. So, the Bills could be shorthanded on multiple levels of the field.

Patriots inactives: Week 16 injury report for flexed AFC East showdown

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Kyle Dugger

S

Ankle/Illness

Questionable

JaMycal Hasty

RB

Ankle

OUT

Marcus Jones

CB

Hip

OUT

Cole Strange

G

Knee

Questionable

Caedan Wallace

OT

Ankle

Questionable

Jabril Peppers

FS

Hamstring

Questionable

Keion White

DE

Groin

Questionable

Meanwhile, the Pats will be missing two vital special teamers à la running back JaMycal Hasty and cornerback Marcus Jones. Whether that impact New England's decision-making process will be fascinating to see.

Like the Bills, New England may find themselves sans their two top safeties, Kyle Dugger and Jabril Peppers. Should either/both be unavailable, consensus MVP favorite Josh Allen and the Bills offense should have no issues picking the Pats apart.

Defensive end Keion White's possible absence would surely leave a void along New England's front seven. He's tied for the team lead in sacks this season (5.0), so the Pats will have to get creative to generate pressure if he's out.

feed

Home/Buffalo Bills