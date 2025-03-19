Patriots continue priority of protecting Drake Maye by signing ex-Vikings starter

The New England Patriots have yet to get rising second-year quarterback Drake Maye a shiny new receiving toy this offseason. Nonetheless, they've found other ways to help him. Chief among them has been an emphasis on patching up what was a dreadful offensive line last season.

New England added sturdy, seasoned tackle Morgan Moses earlier this month via free agency. And now, they've reportedly returned to the open market to sign veteran center Garrett Bradbury, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings.

Patriots continue prioritizing protecting Drake Maye with Garrett Bradbury deal

Bradbury and the Patriots agreed on a two-year deal "worth up to" $12 million, including $3.8 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. New England wasted no time pursuing the 29-year-old, landing him approximately 24 hours after his release from the Vikings.

A first-round pick back in 2019 with six years of starting experience in Minnesota, the Pats brought Bradbury in to replace franchise legend/eight-time team captain David Andrews. Like the former, the latter was recently cut.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Bradbury as an overall middle-of-the-pack center in 2024. However, he was touted as one of the top run-blockers at his position. His skill set translates well to a Patriots offense that should be conservative and predicated on the ground game under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.

By many accounts, the Patriots had one of the NFL's worst offensive lines last season. Bradbury marks their latest attempt to stabilize the group up front and give Maye another bodyguard he can depend on. The ex-Viking will be tasked with keeping New England's promising young signal-caller upright and filling Andrews' gargantuan shoes.

Despite missing out on high-profile pass-catchers like Chris Godwin, D.K. Metcalf, Davante Adams and Deebo Samuel, the Pats have done right by Maye. Moses and Bradbury will protect the 2024 No. 3 overall pick and give him a cleaner pocket to work from. Moreover, New England has also bolstered their defense with a handful of marquee moves.

Ascending defensive tackle Milton Williams, a vital piece of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX run, headlines New England's spending spree this spring. The Pats also inked productive vets like pass rusher Harold Landry III, cornerback Carlton Davis and linebacker Robert Spillane.

Things are trending up in Foxborough, with Bradbury being the latest to hop on board.