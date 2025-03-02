Patriots executive admits team set up one of their top 2024 rookies to fail

The New England Patriots started a new era in 2024 with the hire of Jerod Mayo, signaling the end of a two-decade long run of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. The Patriots started their roster rebuild by selecting Drake Maye with the third selection overall, a move that seems to be paramount for the team's future. In the second round, they selected another offensive playmaker, Ja'Lynn Polk out of Washington, though he struggled mightily in his rookie season.

Polk exploded onto the scene two years ago with the Washington Huskies during their College Football Playoff run. He was a part of a talented air raid offense that included Michael Penix, Rome Odunze, and Jalen McMillan. He had an impressive showing at the combine, posting a 4.52 40-yard dash. The Patriots selected him thinking his explosiveness and length with Maye throwing to him would scare defenses.

But that was not the case. Polk failed to register more than 30 yards in a game and only found himself in the end zone just twice. He was a part of an offense that struggled as a whole. Now the Patriots are admitting it might be their fault.

Don't blame Ja'Lynn Polk alone for his rookie season struggles

At this year's combine, Executive Vice President Elliot Wolf admitted it might be the team's fault for Polk's performance.

"I hate to use this analogy, but you know inThe Dark Knight when it's 'The hero you need isn't the hero that you have?' He was a young player that came in and he's mature, he's smart. I think organizationally, we maybe put too much on his plate early, I think that really kind of stunted his growth a little bit. He's aware of that, and we've talked about it," Wolf said.

I think that assessment is true. Polk was drafted and joined a not very talented receiving room, and was probably thrust into a role he wasn't ready to take on. Not everyone can come in and be Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson. But on the other hand, there are other guys, such as Larry Fitzgerald, who also struggled in their rookie season, that ultimately become one of the best.

The Patriots can take some of the pressure off Polk in his second season by signing a receiver (Tee Higgins?), or they could use the No. 4 overall pick to draft one (Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan?). Either way, expect Polk to play a bigger role in his second season in New England.