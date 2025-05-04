Patriots insider details why team traded away Joe Milton

Apparently Joe Milton III started rubbing people the wrong way within the New England Patriots’ organization, that’s why he was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason in a trade. There were reports that maybe Drake Maye was threatened by Milton and his only NFL start, but that wasn’t the case, per the New York Post.

According to Patriots insider Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, it wasn’t about being threatened, but rather that Milton “is not a good dude." That is a quote Bedard said he received from someone inside the organization.

“Knowing your role, playing your role, being part of a harmonious quarterback room — that was going to be an issue. It wasn’t about Drake Maye. It was just about the room," said Bedard.

Now that’s not necessarily confirmed, but somebody noticed there was maybe some friction. Maye denied there was any negativity between the two and that they had a solid working relationship last season.

But where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Is Joe Milton III headed down the same path as Shedeur Sanders after causing friction in New England?

If Milton truly did challenge the system, is that sending him down a path he doesn’t want to go? If the reports are true about Milton’s attitude in New England prompting his move to Dallas, then you have to wonder if he’s taking the same path Shedeur Sanders did.

Sanders was heavily scrutinized for his “arrogant” attitude in the pre-draft process. Or his “recruiting over interviewing” approach when he met with teams. I’m not saying Milton is that bad, but if he did gain some overconfidence after his only start, he could be heading down a dangerous path.

Milton can learn some humility while he’s in Dallas. He won’t get to play unless Prescott suffers another major injury which has happened twice in the last five seasons. Which means he’ll have no choice but to wait his turn. And Jerry Jones doesn’t play those games. Jones will send him out the door in a heartbeat if his attitude becomes a problem.

The Cowboys don’t really need Milton, so maybe that one game gave them enough confidence to give him the Cooper Rush treatment. But let it be known, he still has some development. And turning arrogant now won’t do any help.

Again, this is me speculating as we don’t know what the full cause is. But if he did force his way out of New England because he wanted to contend for a starting role he was never going to get, I guess he’s going to get a rude awakening.