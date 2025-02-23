Patriots hold potential offseason trump card on lucrative QB trade market

Drake Maye is firmly entrenched as the New England Patriots quarterback of both the present and future. He isn't the only valuable player in the team's quarterback room. Joe Milton III's late-season performance has raised his stock around the NFL with teams looking for help at the game's most important position.

The former Tennessee standout led New England to an unlikely victory over the Bills in his team's regular-season finale. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards with one score. He also tacked on a rushing touchdown in the only game of his NFL career.

Engineering his team a victory generated headlines by hurting New England's draft position but it also opened the eyes of scouts around the league about how capable Milton might be of blossoming into a quality starter.

That's precisely why a recent ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz suggested it might be time for the Patriots to sell high on their backup quarterback.

Patriots could hold Joe Milton trade as trump card for offseason QB race

The story posits that New England might be able to get a third or fourth-round pick in exchange for the player they acquired with a sixth-round selection. Adding that kind of draft capital could help accelerate head coach Mike Vrabel's rebuild of the team's roster.

The problem with that idea is that trading Milton would leave New England without a quality backup on the roster. Jacoby Brissett is headed to free agency and could be looking for a chance to compete for a starting job. The Patriots would need to expend some measure of resources to replace Milton if they were to trade him.

None of that means Milton should be off-limits in trade talks. It only means the Patriots should be aiming higher in terms of their potential return. Keeping a cost-controlled, backup quarterback roster is a valuable thing for the Patriots. If they believe another team is looking to acquire Milton as their potential starter they should demand a second-round pick in exchange for his services.

That might seem like a steep price for Milton but the lack of confidence in this year's quarterback draft class could work in New England's favor. Any team that fails to land Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders might convince themselves that Milton is the best option left on the board.

The Patriots need to set a high asking price for Milton and live with the consequences. Keeping him for another season is not a bad outcome. Getting a second-round pick in exchange for his rights would be a worthwhile win for New England's front office.