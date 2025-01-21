Patriots run it back with Josh McDaniels as OC: Best memes, tweets from fans
Josh McDaniels has donned the New England Patriots garb before and now he's set to do it again — only this time with Mike Vrabel instead of Bill Belichick patrolling the sidelines with him.
On Tuesday, after several interviews for the OC position on Vrabel's staff in Foxborough, NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport first reported that the Patriots are expected to hire McDaniels for what will complete the trifecta of times he's held that post for New England throughout his career.
McDaniels as the Patriots offensive coordinator has led to immense success in the past, including helping guide the way to six Super Bowl titles with Tom Brady at the helm. However, his star has faded on multiple occasions when he's left New England for head coaching opportunities as his stints with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders could best be described as lackluster at best.
Having said that, McDaniels now comes in with Vrabel, someone else familiar with the stylings the Pats have had success with, while also getting to work with young Drake Maye at quarterback and largely a blank slate with the rest of the offense. There could be something to it, though not all fans share that opinion.
NSFW Warning: Some reactions may contain coarse language.
Patriots hiring Josh McDaniels as OC: Fans have mixed emotions on reunion
Some fans and analysts were immediately positive about the potential of the hire, but there were also some who didn't like the idea of a third stint with McDaniels in New England and the retread nature of the hire that seemingly indicated only a sense of familiarity with Robert Kraft and the Patriots.
Others were far more hopeful, though.
One fan even wondered if Vrabel and the Pats were, funnily enough, trying to go to war with Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels for McDaniels' services.
Perhaps the most prevalent reaction, though, was the fact that we've seen this story before given that this is, again, McDaniels third time taking this post with this organization.
What's crazy is that it feels like all of these reactions are valid. There's always a fear, especially after how mightily the Jerod Mayo hire flamed out, of running it back trying to recreate the Patriot Way in some capacity. McDaniels definitely falls into that camp.
At the same time, though, he certainly had a hand in the success of the Brady-Belichick dynasty and more pressingly actually led a Top 10 offense with Mac Jones at the helm. So perhaps there's more to what he can do than just being part of the old guard.
We'll obviously not know if this was genius or misguided for many months when the Patriots take the field. However, I tend to fall on the positive side, especially considering that New England can now arm Maye and McDaniel with the No. 4 pick, a litany of enticing free agents they can pony up for without breaking a sweat, and now a proper culture that's being built under Vrabel.