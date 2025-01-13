The Vrabel Effect: New Patriots coach stirs up trade buzz with Titans star
By Lior Lampert
The Mike Vrabel-New England Patriots reunion was among the worst-kept secrets in recent NFL memory. However, they may not be the only ones rejoining forces in Foxborough based on Tennessee Titans star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons' recent social media activity.
In the wake of the Patriots naming Vrabel their 16th head coach, a fan proposed New England kicks off the partnership by acquiring Simmons. Little did that person know Tennessee's standout interior defender wouldn't only catch wind of the post on X (formerly known as Twitter) but like it.
Simmons is ostensibly on board with the idea of reconciling with Vrabel in Foxborough, and reasonably so. After all, the former enjoyed the two best seasons of his stellar six-year career thus far under the latter. Not to mention, the Patriots are on the upswing, while the Titans are in organizational disarray with no end in sight.
Vrabel was at the helm when Tennessee selected Simmons with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. So, the ex-Titans sideline general conceivably had a considerable say in the decision, which proved to pay dividends.
After a slow start in the pros, Simmons was unlocked in 2021, posting consecutive Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team campaigns. And notably, Vrabel played a massive role in his development, explaining why getting re-routed to New England seemingly appeals to him.
Moreover, Simmons has publicly spoken fondly of Vrabel since Tennessee parted ways with the new Patriots frontman, stating they've maintained "a great relationship." Nevertheless, the Titans' appetite to trade their best player remains unclear, potentially throwing a wrench in the New England faithful's pipe dream.
For whatever it's worth, Simmons signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with the Titans in April 2023. However, he has no more guaranteed money beyond 2025. Plus, the potential out of his current deal after next season carries a palatable $9.6 million dead cap hit. In other words, the 27-year-old is an easily expendable and desirable asset if Tennessee makes him available.
2024 marked another productive season for Simmons. He amassed 76 tackles (11 for loss), 5.0 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles (and two recoveries) across 16 games. His efforts earned him an elite 80.2 overall Pro Football Focus player grade, good for 10th out of 219 eligible interior defenders.
As 'dom' alludes to, landing Simmons this offseason would certifiably kick off the Vrabel era with a bang.