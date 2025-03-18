Patriots NFL Draft odds tell us exactly why they’ve ignored the offense in free agency

After finishing 4-13, the New England Patriots are not messing around. They had over $120 million in cap space entering this off-season and invested heavily on defense.

They signed defensive tackle Milton Williams from Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to a massive contract, snagged cornerback Carlton Davis from Detroit, linebacker Robert Spillane from Las Vegas and edge rusher Harold Landry, who was released from Tennessee and scooped up quickly.

If you do not think new head coach Mike Vrabel — a former Patriot linebacker and Tennessee Titans head coach — has a huge influence on their roster decisions, this free agency period proves he does. Vrabel has wanted roster control since he was coaching in Tennessee.

Still, New England's work is far from over. The Patriots went defense-heavy in free agency, but they still need to add weapons for Drake Maye. They added Mack Hollins from the division rival Buffalo, but he's known more for his wacky outfits and walking barefoot when he arrives at the stadium. They did add veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses from the division rival New York Jets also, but he plays right tackle, and left tackle remains a need.

They were linked to Tee Higgins before free agency started. But he was franchise tagged and eventually signed a massive contract with his teammate Ja'Marr Chase on Sunday, so the Patriots are now back to the drawing board.

Given the overall quality of this year's draft, there are not too many players worth selecting with their fourth pick. LSU's Will Campbell could get a surprise consideration if they think he can play left tackle despite his less than ideal arm length. As for receivers, this year's class does not have a prospect as touted as Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze.

Maybe New England is hoping Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will drop to four. Hunter was a two-way star at Colorado, excelling as a receiver and cornerback last year. He could give the Patriots serious star power that has been lacking since Tom Brady left the organization after the 2019 season.

Could Hunter's desire to play both cornerback and a receiver impact his draft stock?

If the teams above New England (Tennessee, Cleveland and New York Giants) bypass him because they're worried about Hunter wanting to play offense and defense, the Patriots should not think twice. Hunter and Christian Gonzalez could become a dangerous CB tandem that would help elevate their defense, while offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels can come up with creative ways to get Hunter the ball.

Still, the Patriots' effort to help Drake Maye find weapons should not be limited to praying Travis Hunter is available when it is time for them to pick. Mike Vrabel and the front office still have a lot of work left to build a competent offense around Maye.