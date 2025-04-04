Patriots might be the perfect Stefon Diggs home for one obvious reason

It has been a very rough five-year stretch for a franchise that dominated the NFL the first two decades of this century. The New England Patriots have finished with a losing record four of the past five seasons, and are coming off consecutive 4-13 campaigns and last-place finishes in the AFC East.

The club has a new head coach for the third straight year. Enter Mike Vrabel, the one-time Patriots’ jack-of-all-trades and former sideline leader of the Tennessee Titans.

Pats have been on a spending spree

With the help of some league’s team executives, Mike Sando of The Athletic evaluated all 16 clubs in the AFC (as well as the NFC) during this free agency period. When it came to the team from Foxborough, he pointed out that the franchise spent more money this offseason than any other team in the league. One of their high profiles additions was four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who returns to the AFC East after a one-year stint with the Houston Texans via a trade with the Bills in 2024.

All told, Diggs’ contract came in at three years and $69 million (via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network). The 10-year pro comes off a season that lasted only eight games because of a torn ACL. He still managed to catch 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

“Diggs signed a deal with $22.6 million in total guarantees,” explained Sando, “less than Cooper Kupp ($26.5 million) and (Davante) Adams ($25 million).” One NFL executive had this to say about that figure. “That is not an accident. The number for Diggs is not problematic. That is the difference in having a coach like Mike Vrabel, who is not going to be scared off by a player like Diggs. You watch, they will make a mark this year and be a tough out. They will beat a Buffalo or someone like that.”

That would certainly make it interesting for Diggs, who spent four seasons in Orchard Park before last year’s trade to the Texans.