The New England Patriots understood the assignment in the 2025 NFL Draft. With head coach Mike Vrabel brought in to lead the Drake Maye era forward and puts Patriots football back on the map, New England needed a couple of things above all else: pass protection and playmaking. They answered those needs most notable with Will Campbell and Kyle Williams in the rookie class.

Campbell, a talented offensive tackle from LSU's perpetually elite NFL pipeline, was taken with the fourth overall pick and figures to render an immediate impact as one of Drake Maye's chief protectors. Campbell has said all the right things post-draft, vowing to "fight and die" on Maye's behalf. It's exactly what you want to hear.

In the third round, New England checked another box, selecting Williams, a former Washington State wideout, to complement free agent newcomers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins. Williams finished his senior campaign with the Cougars on the highest possible note, reeling in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 17.1 yards per catch was the best mark of his career.

A speedy 6-foot, 180-pound receiver, Williams has earned flattering comparisons to Tyler Lockett in league circles, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. He figures to play an immediate role in the new-look Patriots offense under new-old OC Josh McDaniels, who tends to make the most of pass-catchers in Williams' mold.

As for why New England — and so many around the NFL — were sold on Williams, it has everything to do with his attitude and leadership.

Kyle Williams' impressive leadership at Washington State made the Patriots fall in love

Williams' final season at Wazzu was defined not only by individual excellence, but by team-wide tumult. Head coach Jake Dickert departed after the regular season to take the Wake Forest job. That left the Cougars without an established coach for the Holiday Bowl.

It's not uncommon for NFL-bound players to sit out of "meaningless" bowl games. There were no real postseason implications for the Holiday Bowl. Factor in the exit of his head coach, and Williams could have easily justified sitting out and leaving Washington State to the wolves. The Cougars lost 20 players to the transfer portal as soon as Dickert left, so the talent shortage was in full effect.

And yet, Williams put his foot down and played. And to him, "there wasn't a decision to make," writes ESPN's Mike Reiss. The 22-year-old's former head coach spoke glowingly of Williams' leadership in the aftermath of Wazzu's untimely coaching change.

"When your best player puts his foot down and says, 'This is important, we need to do it,' and he's the first one to step out on the field, there is a lot of power in that," Dickert said. "... This guy loves ball. He loves playing. He loves his teammates. To do that, I think, is a big stamp on the character piece of Kyle Williams."

That was a big, bright green flag for New England.

"Such a mentality appealed to the Patriots," Reiss writes.

New England made Williams the 69th overall pick in the third round on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. His ability to stretch the field should benefit not only Maye, but New England's more established weapons like Diggs and Hollins, who need someone to draw attention elsewhere on the field. The Patriots whiffed on their big wide receiver pick in the 2024 draft. Ja'Lynn Polk just did not establish a rapport with Maye. It feels like with Williams, things will be different. He brings a refreshing attitude to the New England WR room.