Patriots should revive old trade proposal to push Drake Maye to next level

The New England Patriots have been active in fortifying their offense, but they still have work to do. The next move they could make to shore up their receiver room is revisiting an old trade proposal. Romeo Doubs is part of a crowded Green Bay Packers receiver room. While his leadership has already gained attention, it may not be enough to keep him in the NFC North.

The Patriots added Stefon Diggs for a lucrative deal, considering he’s coming off an ACL injury and will be playing in his age-32 NFL season. New England has flopped many times in the draft when trying to add a reputable receiver, but Kyle Williams looks like a future star with this offense.

Right now, they don’t need future stars to turn things around, they need proven players and that’s why Doubs in New England could help unlock Drake Maye’s full potential. Mike Vrabel and Robert Kraft have given Maye all the tools to lead this offense, one more would make any shortcoming inexcusable.

Adding Romeo Doubs could help Pats determine if Drake Maye is destined for greatness

Loading Maye up with as many weapons as possible will help the Patriots know right away if they have another Mac Jones or if Maye is destined to be the franchise cornerstone he was drafted to be. Calling him Jones may be a bit of an overstatement, but the Patriots have defended Maye.

If it falls through, they’ll be left wondering what happened and if they’ll ever recover from the post-Tom Brady hangover that seems to be nagging the Patriots. Jones was supposed to be that guy and he’s been a bust. You could argue he didn’t have the weapons though, which is why the Patriots arming Maye with as many as they can should set him up for success.

Not that Doubs would be the immediate game-changer. But having weapons like Diggs, Doubs, Williams and TreVeyon Henderson means Maye’s margin of error is slim. And New England needs to know if they have the right quarterback or not.

Maye is in a great position and the opportunity to add Doubs would only amplify that. The Patriots are doing everything they can to make sure Maye can succeed. He can do that with or without Doubs, but if the Patriots do relieve the Packers from their overcrowded receiver room, it could be what helps Maye reach new heights.