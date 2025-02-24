Even the Patriots stars know they did Jerod Mayo dirty with quick hook

It became clear after the 2023 season and the firing of longtime coach Bill Belichick that Jerod Mayo was Robert Kraft's handpicked successor to the coaching throne. Mayo had played with the Patriots from 2008 to 2015. Still, knowing they were in a rebuilding year, there was excitement around the organization with a younger, more energized coach and the third-overall pick.

But it fell flat. The Patriots selected Drake Maye, who does look to be a future cornerstone. However, when he did play this past year, he was overshadowed by less-than-impressive playmakers on offense. The Patriots went 4-13 and finished last in the AFC East.

There are sure to be growing pains with any new coach. Belichick went 5-11 in his first season with the Patriots, but the Patriots had seen enough of Mayo. Someone else had become available. Someone you could say embodies 'The Patriot Way' more than Mayo – Mike Vrabel. Vrabel has completely overhauled the staff since he took over in January.

Even the Patriots were surprised by Jerod Mayo's sudden firing

On the 'Frat Rules' podcast, All-Pro Christian Gonzalez was asked his thoughts on the coaching situation.

“I did [like Jerod Mayo as a coach],” said Gonzalez. “I think they did him a little dirty giving him only one year. But, it’s business. We gon’ see what [Mike Vrabel] do. …They damn near cleaned house.”

Vrabel himself played for the Patriots from 2001-2008 and was apart of the early Patriots teams that created a dynasty

Vrabel went unhired in last year's coaching cycle after what was, may I add, a bizarre firing by the Tennessee Titans. He signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns as a consultant.

It will always puzzle me why Mayo was fired after one year. The Patriots did not have much of a search and chose Mayo as the 'chosen one' But why was he fired after one year? And Vrabel was available last season, why not at least interview him then?

The Patriots did Mayo dirty, but I do think Vrabel is a great coach. It will be interesting to see what he does with Maye, another top pick, a good defense, and a whole lot of cap space.