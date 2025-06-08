Patriots UDFA Lan Larison pushing one surprising veteran off the roster

The New England Patriots' running back room will largely revolve around workhorse Rhamondre Stevenson and incoming second-round rookie TreVeyon Henderson. That leaves veteran Antonio Gibson to compete for the scraps, a battle he seems to be losing at the moment.

Jordy McElroy of the Patriots Wire identified Gibson as one of the biggest losers from New England's organized team activities (OTAs) thus far. The listing isn't necessarily because of what the rising sixth-year pro is or isn't doing; it's more about undrafted free agent (UDFA) tailback Lan Larison.

UDFA Lan Larison may spell the end of veteran RB Antonio Gibson's time with the Patriots

Gibson's "name is starting to fade into the background," McElroy said, citing Henderson and Larison as reasons why. However, the writer sensibly highlights that this notion may be a tad premature, knowing the Patriots are still practicing in shorts and t-shirts.

Declaring the Pats ready to cut Gibson loose at this juncture in the offseason "might seem somewhat unfair, considering [they've] practiced without pads," McElroy stated. Yet, Henderson's arrival instantly moves him down the depth chart. Moreover, he "might not even be the No. 3 option if Larison's stock continues to rise."

Getting to know Patriots UDFA RB Lan Larison

Why favor Larison, an older (23) prospect from UC Davis who didn't hear his name called in this year's draft, over Gibson, you may ask? Versatility.

Larison can do it all. He can carve up opponents on the ground and through the air. His 2,387 all-purpose yards in 2024 marked a UC Davis school record, including a 284-1,465-17 rushing line and 62-847-6 receiving tally.

Furthermore, Larison was both effective and protective with the football in his hands in college. He never fumbled across five campaigns at UC Davis. Being able to tote and hold onto the rock is notable, especially because Gibson and Stevenson have each had their fair share of fumble problems.

Not only did Larison dominate the FCS out of the backfield, but he's a kicking unit weapon. UC Davis relinquished him of this role during his final two collegiate seasons because he was too valuable as their offensive centerpiece. Nonetheless, his All-Big Sky First Team selection in 2022 came as a special teamer.

A true jack of all trades, Larison was even deployed as a passer at times! He completed 5-of-7 attempts for 45 scoreless yards and an interception as a fifth-year senior. So, Gibson isn't the only one who should be on alert: Franchise quarterback Drake Maye could also be in trouble (kidding).