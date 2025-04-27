Patriots UDFA signing will get fans dreaming of next Danny Woodhead

The New England Patriots are establishing a foundation as they attempt to rise from the ashes of their crumbled dynasty. In the first draft under new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, New England focused on bolstering their offensive talent around second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots made 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which they began with four offensive selections over the first two days. After ranking last in run-block win rate and second-last in pass-block win rate in 2024, fortifying the offensive protection was an obvious priority this offseason. The Patriots selected LSU left tackle Will Campbell, the top tackle prospect, with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, then added Georgia center Jared Wilson in the third round. New England also signed 11-year veteran right tackle Morgan Moses and former Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury in free agency to join guards Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange on the starting lineup.

The rebuilt offensive line should have the continuity and stability to give Maye time within the pocket and create more space for the team’s running backs to operate, and New England added plenty of skill position talent this offseason.

The Patriots signed a versatile undrafted running back to their rebuilt offensive attack

After the final pick of the draft on Saturday night, the Patriots quickly began signing their first undrafted free agent. New England signed UC Davis running back Lan Larison to a one-year contract with $175,000 in guaranteed money, according to Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Larison was projected to be selected in the sixth or seventh round before he slipped off the board. The 6-foot, 215-pound running back spent five seasons with the UC Davis Aggies, where he emerged as a standout player. Larison flashed his versatility over his final two collegiate seasons, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards and nearly recording 1,000 receiving yards in each of the two campaigns.

Larison finished his final collegiate season in the Big Sky Conference with 1,465 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 284 carries — an average of 5.2 yards per carry. He added 62 receptions for 847 yards and six scores, while also completing five of nine pass attempts for 45 yards and a passing touchdown. His contributions helped lead UC Davis to an 11-3 record and a nine-game winning streak.

Versatile running backs were a staple of the Patriots dynasty, which saw significant contributions in the passing game from players like Kevin Faulk, Danny Woodhead, Shane Vereen and James White. Larison will have to clean up some issues with ball security and navigate a leap in competition while also learning to be more patient as rushing lanes develop. With some coaching, the hope is he can serve as a complementary piece to a bolstered backfield in New England.

Along with Larison, the Patriots also selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round. The two rookies will join a running back room that currently includes veterans Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson and Terrell Jennings.