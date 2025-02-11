Paul Finebaum claimed the Super Bowl for the SEC after conference couldn’t win CFP
Paul Finebaum has to stop this gimmick of obsessing over the SEC. He spent the entirety of the College Football Playoff rankings announcements as a frontline soldier, defending the conference – most of the time irrationally.
Then he went on to make excuses for the SEC, claiming it was “harder” for them to win in the expanded College Football Playoff, despite every team having that same excuse. Now Finebaum has outdone himself with his latest glorified SEC remark.
According to Saturday Down South, Finebaum is claiming the Super Bowl for the SEC after the Philadelphia Eagles clobbered the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Sunday’s game. This is a delusion beyond reason.
Just because the Eagles are laden with SEC players, particularly Georgia Bulldogs, doesn’t mean it makes up for the miserable showing in the CFP. It certainly doesn’t mean the conference gets to share the Super Bowl title.
Paul Finebaum continues to outdo himself with ludicrous defense of SEC
Finebaum has to give it up at some point. I’m not sure if he’s doing this because he’s the poster child for the SEC or because he’s in so deep, he just has to talk about the SEC in a bright light every time he opens his mouth.
Either way, this has to be a new low for defending the SEC. It’s no surprise the SEC is going to have strong representation in the Super Bowl year after year. No conference churns out NFL talent like the SEC. The Big Ten is the only other conference that could compete.
So claiming a college football conference as Super Bowl champs because of the conference’s representation in the game is deranged. The SEC got two wins in the College Football Playoff and it was by the same team.
They didn’t win a national championship and the best SEC team in the playoff lost to an independent school. Finebaum’s obsession with the SEC has to have limits. The conference is one of the best in college football.
But they’re not some deity. This is still sports at its essence and Finebaum is heading toward insanity as he finds new ways to worship a conference affiliated with college athletics.