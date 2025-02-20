Paul Finebaum identifies the Georgia albatross that Kirby Smart refuses to deal with

It was always going to be worse. With Todd Monken leaving Georgia after three seasons to become the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, the logical move for Kirby Smart to make was to promote his former college teammate Mike Bobo from within. Smart and Bobo played for Georgia in the 1990s. Bobo's son is on the team and he had been the coordinator under Mark Richt previously.

During an interview with 680 The Fan, ESPN's Paul Finebaum spelled it out quite clearly that Smart needs to get rid of Bobo to get the most out of this offense. While I certainly think there is merit to that, it is complicated. Bobo is a good offensive coordinator, but when has Georgia ever had a great one besides its three-year run with Monken? This has always been a defensive-led football program.

Here is what Finebaum had to say about Georgia while appearing on Cellini & Dimino on 680 The Fan.

"I frankly believe Georgia's problem is at the offensive coordinator's position ... Kirby Smart, for as great as I believe he is ... is being way too loyal to Mike Bobo, and I would get rid of Bobo today ... I think you could walk down Peachtree Street and get a better offensive coordinator than Bobo."

Regardless of what you think of Bobo's play calling or the fact his son Drew is a rotational offensive lineman for the Dawgs, it is not as simple as Finebaum spells it out to be. You have been in the penthouse with Monken calling the shots but must settle for something far less glamorous in Bobo. I remember Bobo doing great things when I was in college with Matthew Stafford and Aaron Murray.

History has a weird way of repeating itself, as "Fire Mike Bob!" is still as common as "Go Dawgs!"

Paul Finebaum wants Kirby Smart to get rid of Mike Bobo at Georgia

No doubt about it. Last season was a frustrating one for Georgia standards. From 2021 to 2023, the Dawgs lost a combined two games (both to Alabama in Atlanta) and won a pair of national titles. In 2024, Georgia went 11-3 (6-2). While they won the SEC and made the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs were bounced in the first round by Notre Dame. They also lost at Alabama and Ole Miss...

For those who want Bobo gone yesterday, I would argue in favor of that when it comes to the complexity of the offense, and what it requires out of the quarterback and his receiving corps. I felt like Carson Beck was asked to do too much and his receivers were thinking too much and not playing ball. The dropped passes had me more concerned about Bobo's offense than I ever wanted to admit.

And as far as defending him, the combination of injuries and key players not being available really held this offense back. The offensive line was not the same when Tate Ratledge was not fully healthy. The receiving corps was expected to get big things out of Rara Thomas and Colbie Young and got virtually nothing. It is why this will be a critical season for Bobo if he wants to get another year or two.

The big advantage to keeping Bobo is he is a great recruiter. He played integral parts in getting Gunner Stockton to come to Georgia, as well as doing the same with Ryan Puglisi. Georgia's new starting quarterback could be the difference maker in if the Dawgs can contend for a national title, or will be scraping by to make it back to the playoff. Bobo may not be the long-term answer here, but he is what we have now.

If Bobo does not pan out this fall, then I would move heaven and earth to bring Buster Faulkner back.