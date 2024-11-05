Paul George's 76ers debut left a lot to be desired vs. Suns
Paul George's long-awaited debut with the Philadelphia 76ers finally took place last night in the team’s 118-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns, but it didn’t go quite according to plan. George showed signs of rust, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists on just 28.5 percent shooting from the field and a tough 14.3 percent from three. The 76ers had been without George after he hyperextended his left knee in a late preseason game, keeping him sidelined for the opening weeks of the season. Despite the loss, head coach Nick Nurse highlighted the impact George’s presence had on the starting lineup.
“One dynamic offensive creator changes a lot,” Nurse said. “There’s a lot more space to play, a lot more opportunities to move the basketball.”
The 76ers played catch-up for much of the first quarter before trading the lead with the Suns in a close finish. Leading by as much as seven points in the fourth quarter, the 76ers couldn't hold on as Phoenix, led by a red-hot Kevin Durant, surged back. Durant finished with 35 points, six assists, and four rebounds in 39 minutes, lifting his team with clutch shooting and strong defense. Phoenix’s defense also clamped down on the 76ers in the final four minutes, holding them to just three points and denying George a chance at a game-tying shot.
It's going to take Paul George time to adjust
Philadelphia shouldn’t be too worried, as George is adjusting to his first regular-season game with new teammates, which naturally led to some disarray. His six turnovers accounted for nearly half the team’s total, a number that should improve as he gets comfortable in the lineup. Though the 76ers might continue to manage his minutes, they’re in need of the offensive boost he provides, especially as Tyrese Maxey has shouldered the scoring load, averaging 30.2 points in 41.0 minutes per game.
Currently sitting at a challenging 1-5 to start the season, the 76ers are looking for any sign of hope to defy the skeptics. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Joel Embiid could make his return in tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, which could potentially swing momentum back in Philadelphia’s favor.